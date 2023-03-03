Person shot inside business in Forestbrook area leads to related death investigation

A shooting inside a business in the Forestbrook area early Friday morning has turned into a related death investigation, according to the Horry County Police Department.

While police were investigating the shooting, they found a body near the Food Lion at 3501 Belle Terre Blvd.

Police say the shooting and the death investigations are related, but it is not clear how.

The investigation of the shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. Friday at 3521 Belle Terre Blvd., which is a strip mall near Highway 501, continued throughout the day. It ultimately led to the related death investigation near the Food Lion, according to spokesperson Mikayla Moskov Friday by text.

The shooting and death investigations are all part of one case, Moskov said.

The shooting happened after an altercation between two people.

No further details about the death were provided. Moskov said details about the death would come from the county coroner.

One person received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting, Moskov said. The shooting victim “is alive and well,” Moskov said.

When officers arrived to the shooting call, they found the victim inside a business with a gunshot wound, a police report said. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The other person apparently fled from the scene.

A Twitter post by the Horry County Police Department said that all those involved in the original shooting investigation were identified and located.

It is not clear if any arrests were made.