Henry Coleman III selected to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team

Good guys don’t always finish last, and they should be given their flowers when warranted. Aggies past, present, and future should be appreciative when someone with the quality of character Henry Coleman possesses chooses to represent the University.

On Thursday, the 2023 Men’s Basketball Community Service Team was announced by the conference, and Aggies junior forward Henry Coleman III was included on the list. Aggies guard McKinzie Green was announced to the women’s team last week.

The SEC recognizes the effort he puts in off the court by giving back and serving as an ambassador for students through his leadership roles. He currently serves as vice-chair of the SEC Basketball Leadership Council which acts as a direct line from the student-athletes to the conference office. Coleman also recently joined the leadership team of F.A.C.E at Texas A&M University. The mission of F.A.C.E. (Fostering Athletes’ Continued Excellence) Mental Health is to generate awareness, develop a sense of community, provide education, and advocate for the variety of mental health concerns and challenges student-athletes experience.

Coleman is a role model for any young athlete looking to make an impact socially while also excelling athletically. He is an ideal representative for not only Aggie Basketball, but for Texas A&M as a whole.

