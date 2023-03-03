Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Heidi Gardner ‘coaches’ Chiefs’ Travis Kelce in commercial for ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Pete Grathoff,

4 days ago

Heidi Gardner wears her love for the Chiefs on her sleeve, and her fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast members know she’s a huge fan.

As she told The Star’s Lisa Gutierrez, Gardner pushed for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host an episode of the show, and that day is Saturday.

Kelce on Wednesday paid homage to Indiana Jones in a promotion for his appearance, and the show released a new set of spots on Thursday.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini joined Kelce for the promos, which also featured Gardner. In one, Kelce does a little ballet move.

In another, Gardner plays an aggressive coach who pushes Kelce to be the very best actor he can. But it’s all in good fun.

People magazine, quoting an unnamed source , said of Kelce’s “Saturday Night Live” prep: “There’s going to be lots of surprises with lots of familiar faces. Everything’s been going very well.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is hosting ‘SNL.’ Here’s how KC’s Heidi Gardner made it happen
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Watch all of Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s skits from ‘Saturday Night Live’ appearance
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce got good reviews from TV critics for work on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Travis Kelce Gets Surprise Assist From Brother Jason Kelce in Hilarious SNL Sketch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Travis Kelce Recalls Canceled E! Show ‘Catching Kelce’ In ‘SNL’ Monologue: “It Was A Little Embarrassing”
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Travis Kelce Supported by Brother Jason and Parents Donna and Ed During His SNL Hosting Debut
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Lawyer says Jackson Mahomes ‘did nothing wrong’ with restaurant owner. But we saw the video | Opinion
Overland Park, KS3 days ago
Jackson Mahomes gets slapped, with hands around woman’s neck for kiss, in TikTok videos
Overland Park, KS40 minutes ago
Here’s how the Chiefs paid tribute to Frank Clark, who was officially released Tuesday
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Kansas City fired paramedic caught on video hitting a patient. Then the union stepped in
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
The SAG Awards Pay Tribute to Actors We Lost in 2023, Including Ray Liotta and Leslie Jordan
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Missouri singer gets 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’ premiere. ‘Your vibe is so cool’
Saint Louis, MO2 hours ago
Woman wins big Iowa Lottery prize — and makes 3:30 a.m. calls to share exciting news
Des Moines, IA49 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy