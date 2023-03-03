Heidi Gardner ‘coaches’ Chiefs’ Travis Kelce in commercial for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Heidi Gardner wears her love for the Chiefs on her sleeve, and her fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast members know she’s a huge fan.

As she told The Star’s Lisa Gutierrez, Gardner pushed for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host an episode of the show, and that day is Saturday.

Kelce on Wednesday paid homage to Indiana Jones in a promotion for his appearance, and the show released a new set of spots on Thursday.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini joined Kelce for the promos, which also featured Gardner. In one, Kelce does a little ballet move.

In another, Gardner plays an aggressive coach who pushes Kelce to be the very best actor he can. But it’s all in good fun.

People magazine, quoting an unnamed source , said of Kelce’s “Saturday Night Live” prep: “There’s going to be lots of surprises with lots of familiar faces. Everything’s been going very well.”