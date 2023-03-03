Bruce Willis Spotted Looking Confused With 2 Friends In First Sighting Since Dementia Diagnosis

MEGA

Bruce Willis is not allowing his devastating dementia diagnosis ruin his life.

On Thursday, March 2, the Hollywood icon was seen for the first time hanging out with two friends in Santa Monica, Calif., less than a month after his family revealed his tragic health update to the world.

INSTARImages

Willis, who kept warm in a grey beanie, blue sweatshirt and black pants, looked optimistic while grabbing a cup of coffee with his pals during the sunny West Coast day.

The Die Hard actor's outing comes as his wife, Emma Heming , ex-wife Demi Moore and their children, Rumer , 34, Scout , 31, Tallulah , 29, Mabel , 10, and Evelyn , 8, told the public about the patriarch's worsening condition.

mega

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the February 16 statement shared to his spouse's Instagram read.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family members continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces ."

Mega

"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the message stated, before lovingly being signed as, "In Love & Gratitude, Ladies of Willis/Moore❤️."

In March 2022, Willis, who showed signs of memory loss for years prior, stepped back from his illustrious career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs cognitive ability.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support . We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him, " the blended brood made clear in their initial announcement. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Willis' day out with friends.