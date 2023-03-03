Open in App
Grand Junction, CO
KREX

Shark-Tank Star Daymond John visits GJ

By Demetrious Gamble,

4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The world-renowned entrepreneur came to Elysium Studios to get a sentimental piece on his body.

“The one he’s putting on me is my mother. I always say entrepreneurship is not hard you know what’s hard? Being a mother” voiced entrepreneur, Daymon John.

This mommas’ boy couldn’t agree more, but Daymond says with something so dear to his heart, it was only one person he trusted to capture the moment.

Daymond stated, “She’s a queen to me, that picture is exactly how she looks now, and I don’t know to many people that can capture eyes and things like Arlo can.”

Arlo mastered the style of realism in art which is why Daymon says he’s the best.

“Dude it made it feel awesome” uttered Co-Owner of Elysium Studios, Arlo Dicristina.

Arlo has tattooed Daymon on many occasions but recalls the first time he heard from the entrepreneur was a request video while at a tattoo convention in New York.

Arlo stated, “They sent me a video and said he wanted me to do all his work, we didn’t define exactly what we were working on and we just hit it off.”

Now, the two are making art in Grand Junction. Daymond gave me three reasons he admires the city.

“The beauty is just awesome” Daymon stated.

He also loves how he can clear his mind on the Western Slope.

Daymond added, “I’m someone who doesn’t have peace, soon as I wake up, I have all my employees, I walk outside, and I’m getting pitches every day.”

Last but not certainly least:

“Just great great people. I’m being tattooed in a beautiful place where we can concentrate on this and have a regular conversation” Daymond mentioned.

