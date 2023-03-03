Open in App
NorthcentralPA.com

Winter weather advisory issued Friday into Saturday

By NCPA Staff,

4 days ago

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 424 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 PAZ046-051>053-058-032130- /O.EXB.KCTP.WW.Y.0010.230303T2000Z-230304T0600Z/ Southern Lycoming-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 424 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow changing to mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to around one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on the ridges. * WHERE...Southern Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher terrain. Winds will increase this afternoon and evening as temperatures warm above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may increase the risk for power outages as winds increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

