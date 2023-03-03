Open in App
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol rescues driver from burning truck

By Alejandra Yañez,

4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents rescued a person from a burning pickup Wednesday with the help of other agencies, authorities say.

According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, when agents arrived at the scene the truck was smoking and the driver was still inside. Shortly after the pickup burst into flames and authorities extracted the driver.

BPD honors officers for saving two from burning car

McAllen agents, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peñitas Fire Department responded to the vehicle accident.

The driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

