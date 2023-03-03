Wo Long: Fallen Order tips you need before playing

If you're starting Wo Long: Fallen Order on Game Pass, then these are the tips you need to know right now.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is out now on PS5 , PC , and Xbox. Included on Xbox Game Pass, Wo Long is the latest game from Team Ninja to put players to the test with the “masocore” formula on full display. But you can make it much easier with our tips, of course.

In this guide we’ve got ten tips you need to know before playing Wo Long. There’s a lot to take in as the game begins, and for an essential explanation on the important points, just read through our guide below and you’ll be more than equipped to take on the challenges ahead.

Block and deflect Why pick between blocking or deflecting enemy attacks when you can do both? Your Deflect can be executed while holding block, which sounds nice, but get this: if you time your Deflect too late, you will still block the hit. This is a good way to negate damage while staying aggressive, even if you haven’t quite mastered deflect timings yet.

Wizardry spells You’ll unlock Wizardry abilities relatively early, and they’re basically spells. Building a spellcaster character isn’t really recommended, but they can be a decent boon against select enemies. Learn a Fire ability early on, and you can set fire to enemies with multiple uses. This is particularly effective against certain bosses, giving you a huge advantage in the right situation. If you’re fighting a boss and your Fire ability fills up a third or more of the burn meter below their health, you should keep using it until they start burning up.

Martial Arts Martial Arts are special abilities you can use with select weapons, and they can be useful in the right situation, but in a tense moment, you might be better off ignoring them. Some animations are particularly long, preventing you from tapping Deflect if an attack is heading your way. Pick your moments to use Martial Arts wisely.

Spirit Beasts Spirit Beasts can turn the tides of battle massively. Even though their attacks don’t seem that impressive, contact with a boss or mini-boss can deal huge HP and stun damage, while giving you a moment to collect yourself. There’s a small variety of Spirit Beasts to collect and use, and you definitely shouldn’t ignore them when in tough fights.

Morale system Wo Long attempts to emulate an active battle, even if you don’t have a legion of troops backing you up. It does this by allowing you to demoralize the opposing forces, which will make enemies easier to stun and defeat. This is tied directly to how well you are performing in a level – defeat a lot of foes without going down, and the morale of enemies will drop. Die a bunch of times in a row, and enemy morale will go back up. You can keep it down with our next tip…

Marking Flags Marking Flags are one of the few things you need to find in each level. These flags don’t act as checkpoints or Dark Souls-style bonfires, instead they’re simply there to keep morale low for the enemy. These flags literally mark your progress and how deeply you’ve penetrated the battlefield, and the enemies will inevitably feel bad about that.

Warlocks Warlocks aren’t in every level, but you’ll find them early on. Warlocks act similarly to Marking Flags – take them down, and it will demoralize your enemies. Like Marking Flags, they’re often in positions that are hard to reach, so you should keep an eye out for hidden paths.

Jump around Wo Long’s double jump allows for a shocking amount of mobility – whenever the game allows for it. Cliffs, buildings, any wall covered in a white chalk – all of these are valid places to climb up to find new paths, or to ambush enemies from a new angle. Many Marking Flags, or the paths to them, will be hidden behind a jump that you could easily miss.

Weapon upgrades You will meet a blacksmith on your travels that will eventually settle down at the village you’ll return to between missions. As long as you scour levels, you will collect a lot of the materials you need to upgrade your weapons. Once you find a swift, powerful weapon that suits your playstyle, stick with it and upgrade it. But don’t worry too much, you can get other upgrade materials fairly easily – feel free to experiment with your weapons a bit. Just don’t try to upgrade everything.