Ranking the Raiders biggest need positions ahead of free agency

By Levi Damien,

4 days ago
With Free Agency just over a week away, we take a look at the Raiders’ need positions ahead of free agency ranking them starting with the most critical and going from there.

Quarterback

Returning starter: ???

Depth: Chase Garbers

Free agents: Jarrett Stidham

Derek Carr is gone. Cut after nine seasons. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, adding a starting QB and a primary backup will be necessary. The Raiders need to seriously think about re-signing Stidham if for no other reason than to have an insurance plan.

Interior offensive line

Starters: Dylan Parham, Andre James, Alex Bars

Depth: Netane Muti, Hroniss Grasu, Vitaly Gurman, Jordan Meredith

Dylan Parham is the only surefire interior lineman. He can play guard or center. An upgrade for Andre James would be good too. Either way, they are desperate for at least one new starter at guard, and possibly an upgrade at another position.

Cornerback

Returning starters: Nate Hobbs

Depth: Tyler Hall, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Bryce Cosby

Free agents: Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Sidney Jones

Why: Hobbs can play outside but does his best work in the slot and good slot corners are not easy to find. With Rock Ya-Sin headed for free agency, there simply isn’t a surefire starter on the outside. That’s two crucial positions.

