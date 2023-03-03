Open in App
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Results are in. Belen basketball standout voted Dade High School Athlete of the Week

By Jordan McPherson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwFED_0l6W2Y3U00

Belen Jesuit boys’ basketball’s Javi Rosell is the Dade High School Athlete of the Week, as voted on by readers in our weekly poll.

Rosell, a senior, scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines to a 70-58 win over Miami Norland and secure the school’s first ever trip to the state final four. He then added 15 points and seven rebounds in the Wolverines’ 59-58, buzzer-beating victory over Orlando Jones in a Class 5A state semifinal on Thursday to punch Belen’s ticket to the state title game.

On the season, Rosell is averaging 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Gulliver Prep boys’ soccer’s Cosme Salas, Miami Country Day girls’ basketball’s Kristina Godfrey, Somerset Silver Palms softball’s Edan Playa and Riviera Prep boys’ basketball’s Dante Allen rounded out this week’s participants.

The Miami Herald Athlete of the Week polls — now one each for Miami-Dade and Broward counties — open Sunday every week and close around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbus’ Brito, Gibbons’ Zamprogno are among state’s elite boys’ volleyball talents
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
FIU’s Dean named Conference USA men’s basketball Freshman of the Year
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Where will the Miami Hurricanes land in March Madness? Here’s Joe Lunardi’s prediction
Coral Gables, FL6 hours ago
Knaus Berry Farm owner dies two weeks after son is accused of beating her inside home
Homestead, FL2 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man opens door after hearing noise — then alligator chomps his leg, Florida police say
Daytona Beach, FL1 day ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Skeleton found 5 years after woman accepted ride in suspicious truck, Florida cops say
Vero Beach, FL1 day ago
Already behind bars in Broward, a man faces charges in Miami Gardens trash can murder
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
34-year-old man arrested after trying to kidnap women in Miami and Miami Beach, cops say
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Redemption is Jim Larranaga’s as his Miami Hurricanes hit ACC tournament as No. 1 seeds | Opinion
Miami, FL4 hours ago
Gulliver Prep water polo sweeps at tournament. Plus badminton, baseball, softball and more
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Podcast: Previewing the World Baseball Classic and Miami’s extended role in the event
Miami, FL11 hours ago
2-year-old dies after his dad forgets him in car for hours, Florida police say
Port Saint Lucie, FL6 hours ago
NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is going to this sports league’s board of directors
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Records show another six-figure code fine reduced for Miami city attorney’s husband
Miami, FL44 minutes ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Belen Jesuit basketball overcomes odds, turns state championship dream into reality
Miami, FL2 days ago
Dunkin’ worker shoots customer in parking lot after order dispute, Florida police say
Clearwater, FL8 hours ago
Kyle Lowry still out for Heat, but optimism remains he’ll return before end of season
Miami, FL45 minutes ago
Co-Champions! UM survives Pitt to win share of ACC title for first time in 10 years
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami All-American safety chasing greatness. If you can’t join him, ‘Get out of the way’
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy