Temecula man accused of killing former partner, another man: Sheriff’s Department

The bodies of two missing people were found in Hemet on Thursday, and a Temecula man has been charged with shooting them to death, authorities said.

Angel Ponce, a 31-year-old man from Escondido, and Danielle Ricker, a 31-year-old woman from Temecula, were reported missing last month, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release .

The two lived together in Temecula, but authorities did not indicate their relationship to each other.

The remains of “two people believed to be Ponce and Ricker” were found near East Benton and Sage roads in unincorporated Hemet Thursday, several days after investigators searched the home of David Alan Floyd in the 34000 block of Galleron Street in Temecula, the release said.

Authorities did not detail a possible motive, but a Patch report indicates that Floyd and Ricker were formerly in a relationship and Floyd had been accused of domestic violence.

Last month, Floyd pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace in exchange for a charge of battery on a partner or spouse being dropped, Patch reported.

Floyd was ordered to not have any contact with Ricker as part of his sentence of 36 months of probation.

Floyd, 59, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, jail records show.

Charges also include violating a domestic violence restraining order and possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so by a restraining order.

He is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center and is due to appear at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center on March 14.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Deanne of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

