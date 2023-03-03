Open in App
Temecula, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Temecula man accused of killing former partner, another man: Sheriff’s Department

By Cameron Kiszla,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eS2iB_0l6W2Tdr00

The bodies of two missing people were found in Hemet on Thursday, and a Temecula man has been charged with shooting them to death, authorities said.

Angel Ponce, a 31-year-old man from Escondido, and Danielle Ricker, a 31-year-old woman from Temecula, were reported missing last month, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release .

The two lived together in Temecula, but authorities did not indicate their relationship to each other.

The remains of “two people believed to be Ponce and Ricker” were found near East Benton and Sage roads in unincorporated Hemet Thursday, several days after investigators searched the home of David Alan Floyd in the 34000 block of Galleron Street in Temecula, the release said.

Authorities did not detail a possible motive, but a Patch report indicates that Floyd and Ricker were formerly in a relationship and Floyd had been accused of domestic violence.

Last month, Floyd pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace in exchange for a charge of battery on a partner or spouse being dropped, Patch reported.

Floyd was ordered to not have any contact with Ricker as part of his sentence of 36 months of probation.

Floyd, 59, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, jail records show.

Charges also include violating a domestic violence restraining order and possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so by a restraining order.

He is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center and is due to appear at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center on March 14.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Deanne of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High School Teacher in Menifee Arrested On Suspicion of Rape
Menifee, CA1 day ago
Man Accused of Providing Temecula Resident with Deadly Dose of Fentanyl
Temecula, CA3 days ago
Update – Fatal Traffic Collision
Palm Desert, CA1 day ago
Grandmother was babysitting her 2 grandchildren when all 3 were killed in West Covina apartment fire
West Covina, CA23 hours ago
Coachella Valley High School in lockdown
Coachella, CA7 hours ago
Speeding Motorcyclist with Female Passenger Leads CHP on Freeway Chase
Diamond Bar, CA1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of using counterfeit bills in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA3 days ago
Six teenagers arrested for allegedly beating, robbing 15-year-old in Westminster
Westminster, CA2 days ago
Teens arrested on hate crime charges in Orange County
Westminster, CA3 days ago
Two suspects from the High Desert were arrested with 78 lbs. of meth in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA4 days ago
Four Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Kidnapping in Riverside
Riverside, CA4 days ago
Speeding driver in Palm Desert crash that killed three people arrested
Palm Desert, CA3 days ago
Young Man Jumps to His Death From Coronado Bridge
Coronado, CA1 day ago
Orange County woman charged with mother’s murder
Lake Forest, CA4 days ago
Driver Fatally Injured After Sedan Plunges Down Hillside on Highway 79
San Jacinto, CA1 day ago
Grand theft suspects in custody after pursuit with CHP
Moreno Valley, CA4 days ago
Police investigating Anaheim murder, public help sought
Anaheim, CA4 days ago
Disabled mountain lion orphaned in Orange County car crash rescued by sanctuary
Alpine, CA1 day ago
Six Teens Arrested in Racially Charged Attack in Westminster
Westminster, CA3 days ago
SoCal man allegedly stole $50,000 in Home Depot armed robbery
Glendale, CA4 days ago
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Major West Covina Crash
West Covina, CA3 days ago
Woman, 2 children dead after fire rips through apartment in West Covina
West Covina, CA1 day ago
$95,870 in restitution recovered from ex-Santa Ana police officer
Santa Ana, CA5 days ago
Pomona DUI checkpoint nets 17 citations
Pomona, CA3 days ago
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA5 days ago
Vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash that killed 21-year-old
Fallbrook, CA4 days ago
Orange County, California Surgeon Convicted of Federal Charges for Accepting Over $300,000 in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Long Beach surgeon convicted for accepting $300,000 in bribes, kickbacks for surgeries
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Jury selection begins for convicted torturer accused of escaping Orange County Jail
Newport Beach, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy