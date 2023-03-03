Open in App
Walterboro, SC
See more from this location?
HollywoodLife

Alex Maurdaugh: 1st Photos After His Conviction For 2 Murders As He’s Led Out of Court

By James Crowley,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGM5u_0l6W1QxT00
Image Credit: Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock

Alex Murdaugh was taken into custody immediately after the jury found him guilty in the murder trial for his wife Maggie and son Paul. The lawyer, 54, was handcuffed and taken out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Thursday, March 2. The jury had found him guilty after a very short deliberation, and he will be sentenced on Friday, March 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cymX_0l6W1QxT00
Alex Murdaugh is seen after the jury announced the verdict that he was guilty. (Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock)

The attorney, who had also been facing a number of legal troubles for his financial issues, had been accused of murdering his wife, 52, and younger son, 22. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Both he and his surviving son Buster, 26, took the stand as part of his defense. Buster opened up about how “heartbroken” his father was about the murders, describing the call he received after Alex found Maggie and Paul’s bodies. “He sounded odd, and then he told me that my mom and my brother had been shot,” Buster said on the stand. “He was destroyed.”

When Alex took the stand, he still swore that he did not kill Maggie and Paul. He claimed that he was “nowhere near” either of them the night that they got shot, per CNN. He also maintained his innocence when speaking about the prosecution’s claims. “I never manufactured any alibi in any way shape or form because I did not, and would not, hurt my wife and my child,” he said. Although, he did admit to lying about some aspects of his initial claims, including his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQXc5_0l6W1QxT00
Murdaugh is seen being escorted from court after he’s found guilty. (Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock)

During closing arguments, the prosecution pointed out once again the mounting legal troubles that Alex was facing, claiming that they lead to the murders. “The evidence that you’ve heard shows that the defendant became so addicted and so dependent on the velocity of money that the millions of dollars in legal fees that he was receiving was not enough and so he started to steal,” Creighton Waters said. “The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him.”

After being taken into custody, Alex will return to court on Friday to receive sentencing. He faces a minimum of a 30-year sentence. The prosecution has made it clear that they will be seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole rather than the death penalty, per The New York Times.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Here's What Happened to the Dogs Who Witnessed the Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh
Islandton, SC4 days ago
Alex Murdaugh sped up when he passed location where his slain wife's phone was found: witness
Islandton, SC18 days ago
Murdaugh family still buried in temporary graves almost two years after slayings
Islandton, SC7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-inmate: Murdaugh’s likely prison is dangerous
Walterboro, SC3 days ago
Alex Murdaugh juror reveals final moments deliberating verdict, how dog kennel video proved key to the case
Walterboro, SC3 days ago
Alex Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker describes strange state of kennels
Islandton, SC20 days ago
Buffalo white supremacist gunman removed from court after man rushes at him as he’s sentenced to life
Buffalo, NY20 days ago
Fifth murder suspect surrenders in case of father shot to death at Texas beach home: Deputies
Freeport, TX8 days ago
Alex Murdaugh trial hears how killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie on her knees
Walterboro, SC18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy