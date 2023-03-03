Combine Stock Report Day 1: D-line and Linebackers

Coach Gene Clemons looks at which defensive linemen and linebackers helped their draft stock during Thursday's combine testing.

Speed was on display during Day 1 of the NFL combine testing as the defensive linemen and linebackers showed off their wheels and other attributes.

Five linebackers and five defensive linemen went sub-4.5 in the combine's premiere event. That set the tone for some great performances but also shed a brighter light on those who did not live up to the pre-combine expectations.

Although this weekend is just another part of the evaluation process, it can go a long way toward shaping narratives inside and outside an NFL front office.

Stock Up: OLB Robert Beal Jr, Georgia

When a player runs an official 4.48 forty-yard dash and that player is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, it makes people pay attention even if the tape doesn't scream first-round pick.

Robert Beal Jr projected as a late Day 3-UDFA prospect entering the combine, but then he blazed down the field on Thursday afternoon. Even at the combine, he was overshadowed by the premiere talent on his team as Nolan Smith ran the fastest time of the day at 4.39.

Still, after running elite times and adding a 10'3" broad jump to his day, Beal has the measurables to be a pass rusher. He also has long arms and the speed to burn.

On film, Beal shows an ability to be a situational pass rusher in the league. His combine showing could have raised his stock to where he now might find his name being called a lot earlier on Day 3.

Beal looks like a prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker, a position where the Giants could use depth behind Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Stock Up: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Kacey did not do any of the other drills, but he did run the 40-yard dash. As a projected one-gap defensive tackle with pass-rushing skills, running a 4.67 forty-yard dash usually cements one as the premiere attack-style interior lineman in the draft.

For reference, Kancey's 40-time topped that of another, well-known Pitt alumnus, Aaron Donald, who ran a 4.68 in 2014. Kancey's 40-time marked the fastest time for a defensive tackle at the event since 2003.

Much will likely be made of the 6-foot-1, 281-pound Kancey's size--or lack thereof. But NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 30 overall prospect entering the combine certainly caught a few people's attention with his speed. He will look to further improve his draft stock when his pro day comes up.

Stock Up: LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

The undersized Auburn linebacker (6-foot-1, 226 pounds) tied for the fastest time of both groups with Nolan Smith. His 4.39 forty was the star of his performance on the day, including a 35.5-inch vertical and a 10' 6" broad jump.

Pappoe ended his college career with 256 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, and seven pass breakups. In 2021, he finished second in the SEC in solo tackles but fell to seventh last season in that category.

Still, Pappoe's level of explosion shown in the combine testing can take someone that might have entered as a special teams prospect to a guy that might be able to serve as a linebacker in an NFL predicated on speed and explosiveness.

Stock Up: LB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Yasir Abdullah also posted impressive numbers at the combine, including a 4.47 forty-yard dash (third-fastest in the linebacker group), a 36.5" vertical, and a 10' 9" broad jump. He has plus pass-rush skills, but his build says stand-up linebacker.

His numbers say he could be an interesting chess piece for inventive defensive coordinators.

Abdullah finished fourth in the ACC in tackles for a loss but was first in sacks (9.5) and forced fumbles (4) last season. In his last two seasons, he posted 19 of his career 23.5 sacks and has shown improvement in each of his seasons at Louisville in all facets of his game.

Abdullah, 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds, might be considered by some as a 'tweener but put him with a creative defensive coordinator such as Wink Martindale of the Giants, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him produce right out of the gate.

Stock Down: Edge Will Anderson, Alabama

Many people were interested to see how Alabama's Will Anderson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) would perform in the 40 as his Tasmanian devil-like disruption off the edge that he's shown the last three seasons for the Crimson Tide has had NFL talent evaluators excited.

On tape, he shows up as an explosive pass rusher, but during his combine testing, his 4.6 forty and 1.61 ten-yard split were disappointing, to say the least, given what he had shown previously. He'll be looking for a mulligan at his pro day, but the disappointing times might have put a dent in his draft stock.

Stock Down: Edge Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Isaiah Land had an interesting Senior Bowl, where he showed the versatility to stand up and operate as a box linebacker. His athleticism is the thing that many believed would make him a legitimate Day 2 prospect and could even propel him into Day 1.

Land, the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner, did not have a bad showing in the jumps (34.5" vertical and 10' 6" broad), but his forty time was a very disappointing 4.62 seconds, the 24th fastest of the day. However, if you're looking for a silver lining, his combine 40-yard dash was an improvement over his 4.70 unofficial time .

Stock Down: DE Mike Morris, Michigan

Mike Morris could have put himself into the top-10 prospect category as far as NFL talent evaluators were concerned with a great performance. He has the size (6-foot-5 and 275 pounds) and potential versatility to be a force regardless of where he plays on the defensive front, with some believing that he could still be an edge rusher.

His on-field workout and testing numbers showed that there is still much refinement needed. He didn't move fluidly through drills. His 28.5" vertical and 9'2" broad jumps lacked the explosiveness you would hope to see from a premiere end, and his 4.95 forty was just disappointing.

Up Next

Friday, the defensive backs take the field for their drills.