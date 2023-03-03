Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Why does ‘Tax Day’ fall later than usual again in 2023? A local holiday is to thank

By Mary Ramsey,

4 days ago

Procrastinators have been granted a mild reprieve on their taxes once again this year thanks to another fluke of the calendar.

“Tax Day,” typically April 15, is set for April 18 this year. It’s the fourth year in a row the infamous occasion has been delayed.

The rare mini-extension, per the IRS , is a consequence of April 15 falling on a Saturday and a local holiday in Washington, DC. And it means you’ll have one additional weekend to get your return filed before facing the consequences of being late, or to file for an extension to give yourself more time to finish.

Here’s what to know about 2023 tax deadlines, including how to get an extension if three extra days isn’t enough:

Why is Tax Day on the 18th this year?

Tax Day falls on April 18 this year because Emancipation Day , a holiday in Washington marking the end of slavery in the District of Columbia, will be observed on April 17 this year.

“By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way as federal holidays,” the IRS explains. “The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday, which falls on Monday, April 17.”

The same holiday bumped tax day to the 18th in 2022, and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the filing deadline in 2021 and 2020 .

What happens if you file taxes late?

The consequences you’ll face if you file your federal taxes late depend on whether or not you’re getting a refund, according to the tax prep company TurboTax.

“If you have a refund coming from the IRS — as about three out of four taxpayers do every year — then there is no penalty for failing to file your tax return by the deadline, even if you don’t ask for an extension,” TurboTax says.

Still, the company adds, filing late will delay the arrival of your refund and may prevent you from making some tax elections when filing.

If you owe money to the IRS and haven’t filed and paid by April 18, “you’ll likely end up owing a late payment penalty of 0.5% per month, or fraction thereof, until the tax is paid.”

And “you’ll also likely owe interest on whatever amount you didn’t pay by the filing deadline.” “If you didn’t get an extension, you are also looking at a late filing penalty of 5% of the unpaid tax per month, plus interest,” TurboTax says.

At the state level in North Carolina, there are also potential penalties for being late on your taxes.

“Returns filed after the due date are subject to a failure to file penalty of 5% of the net tax due for each month, or part of a month, the return is late (maximum 25% of the additional tax),” the state Department of Revenue says .

How to file a tax extension 2023

The deadline to file for an extension with the IRS is also April 18 this year.

To do so, you need to fill out an extension form a irs.gov/forms-pubs/extension-of-time-to-file-your-tax-return that includes an estimate of your tax liability.

If you get an extension, you’ll have till October 16 to file.

Still, the agency adds, “an extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes.” That means you should “pay any amount due” when you file for your extension.

In North Carolina, “a taxpayer who is granted an automatic extension to file a federal income tax return will be granted an automatic extension to file the corresponding North Carolina income tax return,” the state Department of Revenue says. “In order to receive an automatic State extension, the taxpayer must certify on the North Carolina tax return that the person was granted an automatic federal extension.”

You can also request a six-month extension on your state tax return at ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/extensions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
What’s wrong with the Tar Heels? Much of it was on display in another loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘With heavy hearts:’ Popular longtime Carolinas’ skating rink to close, owner says
Lowell, NC3 days ago
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson leaves behind a complicated legacy
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Military veterans can get discounts at these Charlotte-area stores. See where
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
They entered their dogs in fights and watched them die. Now two NC men face prison.
Tryon, NC4 days ago
Charlotte Waffle House found with ‘live roach’, unclean equipment during health inspection
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL1 day ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC16 hours ago
Panthers great Greg Olsen named his son after late team owner Jerry Richardson
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Lake Norman mansion for sale hosted famous ‘Talladega Nights’ Hollywood dinner scene
Cornelius, NC3 days ago
News anchor Fred Shropshire is leaving Charlotte station WCNC. Here are his plans.
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
‘Embarrassed.’ NC veteran outs Lowe’s ending military discount on lumber, appliances
Mooresville, NC2 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
34-year-old killed by suspected drag racer going over 100 mph, Tennessee cops say
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Analysis: Why Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson would not make sense for the Panthers
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness is a vote grab charade | Opinion
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Northlake Mall, CMPD vow changes as stores and shoppers cringe after spate of shootings
Charlotte, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy