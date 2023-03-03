Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Wisconsin voters warned about absentee ballot mailing

4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters and elections officials are being warned about misleading mailers from a Washington, D.C.-based group that have incorrect information on pre-filled absentee ballot applications.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Thursday that the errors were admitted to by the Center for Voter Information, a group that has worked to register voters and elect Democrats across the country. The elections commission said that the group’s commercial printer has admitted to mistakenly listing incorrect names on the absentee voter application form.

The elections commission has received numerous calls from voters, primarily in Dane County, who were confused by the mailing, it said in a communication to election clerks statewide. However, it said the Center for Voter Information was unable to say how widespread its mailing was.

News of the mailing comes about a month before the April 4 spring election. The biggest race on the ballot is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the winner determining whether liberals or conservatives have majority control. There is also a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider more factors when setting bail, and a host of local elections.

March 30 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Evers: Raises for corrections, prosecutors a must in budget
Madison, WI3 hours ago
Erroneous absentee ballot request forms cause confusion in parts of Wisconsin
Madison, WI3 days ago
Wausau Lawyer Named to Governor Evers’ Judicial Selection Advisory Committee
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi Senate OKs bill affecting majority-Black city
Jackson, MS1 hour ago
Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money
Iowa City, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy