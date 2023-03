The Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line will likely be replacing at least two starters this offseason. First of all, 30 year old center Austin Blythe announced his retirement earlier this week. Also, the size of Phil Haynes’ new contract likely means veteran right guard Gabe Jackson will be a salary cap casualty. Even with Haynes taking over there, Seattle will need more depth behind him as well as a full-time replacement for Blythe.

So, let’s take a look at some of the top interior offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the top 25 interior linemen in this class, according to the consensus big board.