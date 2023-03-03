Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Broadway Brewhouse Midtown to close

By Brittney Baird,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M90uO_0l6Vyz5f00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the “end of an era” for a popular bar along Broadway in Midtown.

On Thursday, Broadway Brewhouse Midtown announced on social media it would be closing its doors for good.

“We wish this day would never come, but here we are. Sunday will be the culmination of Broadway Brewhouse Midtown. Please come out strong and supportive to show your favorite bar some love. We would love to see your faces.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The long-time bar is known for its Bushwackers, wings and a plethora of beers on tap.

The Brewhouse is offering patrons a chance to purchase “Original Broadway Brewhouse swag.”

T-shirts and wristbands are available for $5 throughout the bar’s final weekend.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Pets of the Week for March 7, 2023
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Newest Middle Tennessee Whataburger Opens
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Midtown Krispy Kreme closes due to ‘business model shift’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thieves use Nashville girl’s little red wagon in $10,000 burglary
Nashville, TN55 minutes ago
Another Broken Egg Cafe to Officially Open in Brentwood This Spring
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Tennessee
Gallatin, TN23 hours ago
Kentucky Gentlemen break barriers as Black, gay country artists in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Green Hills Kroger opens after regaining power
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
CMA Fest 2023: Artist lineup announced for festival’s 50th anniversary
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
‘Scared’: Pizzeria employee attacked, pepper-sprayed while working in Donelson
Nashville, TN46 minutes ago
Nashville businesses that host drag performances say the show will go on despite new law
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Reeves Sain Drug Store has Reopened in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Tennessee towns named among the ‘150 Best Small Towns in America’
Tullahoma, TN1 day ago
‘We’re ready to rock and roll’: Nashville roofing company busy following Friday’s storm
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Pastor remembers elderly Hendersonville woman who died after tree falls on her
Hendersonville, TN18 hours ago
A Place Like No Other on Nashville’s Jefferson Street
Nashville, TN5 days ago
These are the names of the March 3 storm victims in Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
250+ homes damaged in Hendersonville during strong winds
Hendersonville, TN7 hours ago
Turn This One Up NOW: “Sho Been Worse” by Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tattoo house call appointment ends in robbery, shooting
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
AED training for educators across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
LPR cameras making big difference in Kingston Springs
Kingston Springs, TN23 hours ago
Crews extinguish fire at apartment complex in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN8 hours ago
NES customers on Day 4 of no power after Friday’s storm
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Douglas Avenue
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Nashville Man Eating McDonald's Every Day For 100 Days To Lose Weight
Nashville, TN1 day ago
GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Drag queen bill sets the goal posts on obscenity around only LGBTQ folks
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy