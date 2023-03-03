Open in App
Legendary Dolphin Jason Taylor named Miami Hurricanes DE coach

By Mike Masala,

4 days ago
The Miami Dolphins of the 1990s and 2000s have plenty of players turned coaches throughout football in the present day.

Sam Madison is a cornerbacks coach for the Dolphins. Patrick Surtain left the Dolphins this offseason to become the defensive backs coach at Florida State.

Now, Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor is taking his next leap in his collegiate coaching journey, as he’s been hired as the defensive ends coach for the Miami Hurricanes, according to the Miami Herald’s Susan Miller Degnan.

Taylor originally joined head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff as a defensive analyst in 2022 after spending five seasons with St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Future NFL players will be getting hands-on coaching from one of the best that the game has ever seen, and that can only mean good things for the state of football going forward.

