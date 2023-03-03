Open in App
Marion County, OR
KOIN 6 News

Crash kills driver in Marion County, closes roads

By Hailey Dunn,

4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An investigation is underway following a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened overnight, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were alerted to the crash on Lancaster Drive Northeast and Auburn Road Northeast around 3 a.m. Friday. MCSO said one person, the sole occupant of the involved vehicle, was pronounced dead.

‘I never realized’: Oregon Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of first-time homebuyers

While MCSO’s CRASH team is at the scene, Lancaster Driver Northeast will be closed from Center Street Northeast to Auburn Road Northeast. Drivers are urged to use other routes as the closure is expected to last for several hours.

No other information was immediately released.

