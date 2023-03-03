Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Man fatally struck by CTA train: police

By Marisa Rodriguez,

4 days ago

CHICAGO — A man was struck and killed by a CTA train in Albany Park, according to Chicago police.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Brown Line train station in the 4600 block of North Sacramento. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pedestrian struck and killed on Tri-State Tollway

Police said witnesses observed the man standing on the tracks as the train approached and was subsequently struck. His identity has not yet been released.

An investigation is underway.

