‘RHOC’ Season 17 Trailer Reportedly Delayed Over Last Minute Cast Shakeup

The cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County are getting ready for a big return to the small screens in season 17 of the hit reality series. While filming officially wrapped back in November, Bravo has yet to release a trailer for the highly anticipated season .

The network has been silent about why it hasn’t released a trailer, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from surfacing. The latest speculation contends that a last minute casting shakeup is the real reason behind the delay.

A major ‘RHOC’ casting shakeup is reportedly behind the delay of the season 17 trailer

Following her original appearances on the first three seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Taylor Armstrong made headlines by becoming the first cast member to cross over to a different franchise.

Taylor confirmed the exciting news last fall and fans can’t wait to see what kind of drama she can stir up with her new cast mates. Although it will be interesting to see Taylor on RHOC , rumors have surfaced that her addition forced Bravo to delay releasing the trailer.

Taking to Instagram , Bravo Breaking News was quick to report that Taylor might be why Bravo has not released a season 17 trailer. The report revealed revealed that Gina Kirschenheiter might get demoted now that Taylor is on the show.

Bravo has not confirmed the reports regarding Gina, and fans had a pretty mixed reaction to the news. Some viewers did not like the idea of Gina being a friend in season 17, while others welcomed the last-minute development.

Taylor Armstrong opens up about being a part of the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Although Taylor is excited about her historic move to the Real Housewives of Orange County , the adjustment hasn’t been smooth sailing. In an interview with E Online , Taylor revealed that her lack of knowledge about RHOC has been the “hardest part” of production.

“I’m catching up on backstories,” Taylor shared. “I’m catching up on years and years of friendships and drama and trauma. And so, just trying to figure out where I feel I can be helpful, and also just trying to listen and find out what really happened. And everyone has a different opinion, so I think that’s the hardest part.”

Luckily, Taylor isn’t joining RHOC without any ties to the show. The reality star added that she has known Tamra Judge for quite some time and even appeared on Ultimate Girls Trip with her.

She has also met Heather Dubrow at various social events and called her fellow cast members a “blast” to film with. The only RHOC stars she hadn’t met were Emily Simpson, Shannon Storms Beador, and Gina, though Taylor noted that it has been “fun” getting to know them.

Which cast members are back for season 17 of ‘RHOC’?

As the Real Housewives of Orange County gears up for its 17th season, several fan-favorite cast members are slated to make a return. Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Tamra Judge are all set to rejoin the cast of the Bravo series, which originally premiered on the network back in 2006.

Fans of the long-running reality series have been eagerly awaiting news of Tamra’s potential return to the show, and in July 2022, their prayers were answered.

According to Bravo TV , Tamra, who was a fixture on the show from season 4 through season 14, revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen that she would indeed be rejoining the cast of RHOC .

“The judge is back and drama is in session,” Tamra told Cohen, to which he replied, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s true — Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. ”

Season 17 of the Real Houseiwves of Orange County will reportedly premiere in the spring on Bravo .