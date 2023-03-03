Open in App
Roseville, CA
CBS Sacramento

Students in Roseville are jumping rope to raise money

By CBS13 Staff,

4 days ago

Students in Roseville are jumping rope to raise money

ROSEVILLE -- Students at Merryhill Elementary and Middle School in Roseville are staying fit for a cause.

The school partnered with the American Heart Association for the Heart Heroes challenge, and students are jumping rope to raise money.

David Wong, Physical Education after school coach, said, "Our students have been working really hard to fundraise for children who unfortunately have unhealthy heart conditions. These kids work so hard to fund raise. We try to promote health and fitness through our PE classes, and they did a really good job. They're jump roping, they're. Ski jumping. They take it really serious."

So far, the students have raised nearly $9,000 in donations.

