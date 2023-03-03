In photos: Jessica Biel turns 41: a look back

Actress Jessica Biel, who is best known for "7th Heaven," "The Illusionist," "Total Recall," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Sinner" turns 41 on Friday. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Biel arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 9, 2002.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Biel arrives for the premiere of "Elizabethtown" at the Loews Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on October 10, 2005.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Biel arrives for the premiere of her movie "The Illusionist" at the Chelsea West Cinemas in New York City on August 15, 2006.

Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Biel arrives for the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007.

Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Biel attends "The Orange British Academy Film Awards" at Royal Opera House in London on February 10, 2008.

Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Biel arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on February 22, 2009.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Biel arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 4, 2009.

Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Left to right, Sharlto Copley, Biel, Liam Neeson, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Bradley Cooper from the film "The A-Team" arrive on the Champs de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower for a photocall in Paris on June 14, 2010.

Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

Justin Timberlake talks with his (then) fiancee Biel at the Los Angeles Lakers playing against the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference Playoffs at Staples Center in Los Angeles on May 12, 2012. The couple {link:married: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2012/10/19/Timberlake-and-Biel-marry-in-Italy/20531350671783/"} in October 2015 after dating for five years.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast members Bryan Cranston (L) and Biel attend the photocall for "Total Recall" held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on July 28, 2012. {link:Biel plays Melina: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2012/07/14/Biel-New-Total-Recall-adds-emotion/36181342280007/"} in the recreation of the 1990 original.

Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

Biel attends The UK Premiere of "Total Recall" at The Empire Leicester Square in London on August 16, 2012.

Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

Biel attends the premiere screening of "Playing For Keeps" at the Lincoln Square Cinema in New York City on December 5, 2012.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Biel arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014.

Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Biel arrives on the red carpet at the Tiffany Debut of the 2014 Blue Book at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on April 10, 2014.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Honorees Timberlake and Biel attend the GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on October 23, 2015. That same year the couple {link:had a son: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/04/11/Jessica-Biel-gives-birth-to-her-first-child-names-son-Silas/6971428805113/"} together named Silas.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27, 2016.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel attends the Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on December 11, 2016.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Timberlake (L) and Biel arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017.

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Biel attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 26, 2017.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Biel arrives on the red carpet at the NBC Universal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 15, 2017.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Timberlake (L) and Biel watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Feliciano Lopez of Spain in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 2, 2017.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel (L) and Joseph Fiennes announce onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel attends the Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 11, 2018.

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Biel (L) and Timberlake, attend the Primetime Emmy Award at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Biel {link:won an award: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2018/09/18/Emmys-2018-Complete-list-of-winners/2791537265515/"} for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "The Sinner."

Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jessica Biel arrives for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Limetown" in the festival's Primetime Program at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2019. Biel, that same year, said on "The Tonight Show" that she wasn't a fan of Timberlake's former boy band 'NSYNC.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel (L) and Timberlake attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala in Santa Monica, Calif., on October 8, 2022. Hosted by actor Chris Pine and his father, actor Robert Pine, the evening , which raised $5.5 million for pediatric medical care and research, featured a live performance by Timberlake.