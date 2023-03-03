Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
UPI News

In photos: Jessica Biel turns 41: a look back

4 days ago

Actress Jessica Biel, who is best known for "7th Heaven," "The Illusionist," "Total Recall," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Sinner" turns 41 on Friday. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWEpK_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

Biel arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 9, 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxXFj_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Biel arrives for the premiere of "Elizabethtown" at the Loews Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on October 10, 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNp7a_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Biel arrives for the premiere of her movie "The Illusionist" at the Chelsea West Cinemas in New York City on August 15, 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uraSu_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Biel arrives for the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184SPB_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Biel attends "The Orange British Academy Film Awards" at Royal Opera House in London on February 10, 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMEH1_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Biel arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on February 22, 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQFv2_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Biel arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 4, 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S10Lx_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Left to right, Sharlto Copley, Biel, Liam Neeson, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Bradley Cooper from the film "The A-Team" arrive on the Champs de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower for a photocall in Paris on June 14, 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QztfS_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

Justin Timberlake talks with his (then) fiancee Biel at the Los Angeles Lakers playing against the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference Playoffs at Staples Center in Los Angeles on May 12, 2012. The couple {link:married: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2012/10/19/Timberlake-and-Biel-marry-in-Italy/20531350671783/"} in October 2015 after dating for five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdAPx_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast members Bryan Cranston (L) and Biel attend the photocall for "Total Recall" held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on July 28, 2012. {link:Biel plays Melina: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2012/07/14/Biel-New-Total-Recall-adds-emotion/36181342280007/"} in the recreation of the 1990 original.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baTAj_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

Biel attends The UK Premiere of "Total Recall" at The Empire Leicester Square in London on August 16, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYncD_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

Biel attends the premiere screening of "Playing For Keeps" at the Lincoln Square Cinema in New York City on December 5, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzCEU_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Biel arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBV6q_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Biel arrives on the red carpet at the Tiffany Debut of the 2014 Blue Book at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on April 10, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYeHA_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Honorees Timberlake and Biel attend the GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on October 23, 2015. That same year the couple {link:had a son: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/04/11/Jessica-Biel-gives-birth-to-her-first-child-names-son-Silas/6971428805113/"} together named Silas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aU0Td_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VSvH_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel attends the Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on December 11, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esAIh_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Timberlake (L) and Biel arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwNdD_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Biel attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 26, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eE0iF_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Biel arrives on the red carpet at the NBC Universal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 15, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOYqG_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Timberlake (L) and Biel watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Feliciano Lopez of Spain in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 2, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10A1wk_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel (L) and Joseph Fiennes announce onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGrvF_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel attends the Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 11, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCc2F_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Biel (L) and Timberlake, attend the Primetime Emmy Award at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Biel {link:won an award: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2018/09/18/Emmys-2018-Complete-list-of-winners/2791537265515/"} for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "The Sinner."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNccp_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jessica Biel arrives for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Limetown" in the festival's Primetime Program at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2019. Biel, that same year, said on "The Tonight Show" that she wasn't a fan of Timberlake's former boy band 'NSYNC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpq3F_0l6VmAnm00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Biel (L) and Timberlake attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala in Santa Monica, Calif., on October 8, 2022. Hosted by actor Chris Pine and his father, actor Robert Pine, the evening , which raised $5.5 million for pediatric medical care and research, featured a live performance by Timberlake.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jeremy Renner Pictured Back In LA For The 1st Time Since Horrific Snowplow Accident: Photos
Beverly Hills, CA21 hours ago
Riley Keough Looks So Much Like Mom Lisa Marie Presley In New Pic Amid Estate Drama with Grandma Priscilla
New York City, NY5 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Calabasas, CA25 days ago
Brad Pitt’s GF Ines de Ramon Is All Smiles As She Leaves Work With Flower Bouquet On Valentine’s Day
Los Angeles, CA20 days ago
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’ following brain aneurysm
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy