In photos: Jessica Biel turns 41: a look back

Actress Jessica Biel, who is best known for "7th Heaven," "The Illusionist," "Total Recall," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "The Sinner" turns 41 on Friday. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Biel arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 9, 2002.
Biel arrives for the premiere of "Elizabethtown" at the Loews Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on October 10, 2005.
Biel arrives for the premiere of her movie "The Illusionist" at the Chelsea West Cinemas in New York City on August 15, 2006.
Biel arrives for the Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007.
Biel attends "The Orange British Academy Film Awards" at Royal Opera House in London on February 10, 2008.
Biel arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on February 22, 2009.
Biel arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 4, 2009.
Left to right, Sharlto Copley, Biel, Liam Neeson, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Bradley Cooper from the film "The A-Team" arrive on the Champs de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower for a photocall in Paris on June 14, 2010.
Justin Timberlake talks with his (then) fiancee Biel at the Los Angeles Lakers playing against the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference Playoffs at Staples Center in Los Angeles on May 12, 2012. The couple {link:married: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2012/10/19/Timberlake-and-Biel-marry-in-Italy/20531350671783/"} in October 2015 after dating for five years.
Cast members Bryan Cranston (L) and Biel attend the photocall for "Total Recall" held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on July 28, 2012. {link:Biel plays Melina: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2012/07/14/Biel-New-Total-Recall-adds-emotion/36181342280007/"} in the recreation of the 1990 original.
Biel attends The UK Premiere of "Total Recall" at The Empire Leicester Square in London on August 16, 2012.
Biel attends the premiere screening of "Playing For Keeps" at the Lincoln Square Cinema in New York City on December 5, 2012.
Biel arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014.
Biel arrives on the red carpet at the Tiffany Debut of the 2014 Blue Book at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on April 10, 2014.
Honorees Timberlake and Biel attend the GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on October 23, 2015. That same year the couple {link:had a son: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/04/11/Jessica-Biel-gives-birth-to-her-first-child-names-son-Silas/6971428805113/"} together named Silas.
Biel attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27, 2016.
Biel attends the Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on December 11, 2016.
Timberlake (L) and Biel arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017.
Biel attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 26, 2017.
Biel arrives on the red carpet at the NBC Universal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 15, 2017.
Timberlake (L) and Biel watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Feliciano Lopez of Spain in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 2, 2017.
Biel (L) and Joseph Fiennes announce onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017.
Biel attends the Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 11, 2018.
Biel (L) and Timberlake, attend the Primetime Emmy Award at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Biel {link:won an award: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2018/09/18/Emmys-2018-Complete-list-of-winners/2791537265515/"} for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "The Sinner."
Jessica Biel arrives for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Limetown" in the festival's Primetime Program at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2019. Biel, that same year, said on "The Tonight Show" that she wasn't a fan of Timberlake's former boy band 'NSYNC.
Biel (L) and Timberlake attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala in Santa Monica, Calif., on October 8, 2022. Hosted by actor Chris Pine and his father, actor Robert Pine, the evening , which raised $5.5 million for pediatric medical care and research, featured a live performance by Timberlake.
