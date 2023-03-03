Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield take on ghosts in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer

March 3 (UPI) -- Disney has released the first teaser for its upcoming supernatural comedy, Haunted Mansion, which was inspired by one of its most popular theme park attractions.

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson , Danny DeVito , Rosario Dawson , Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy , Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto , the 90-second preview has gotten more than 3 million views since it was posted on YouTube Thursday.

"As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I'm beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast," director Justin Simien said in a statement accompanying the clip.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can't wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."

The contemporary movie is about a single mother and her young son who hire a sketchy crew of ghost experts to clean out their haunted house.

The Haunted Mansion ride was previously the subject of 2003's The Haunted Mansion movie starring Eddie Murphy and the 2021 Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com