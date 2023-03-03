Everything to Know About the Death of 'Survivor' Producer Keith Sayres

The late crew member had been with the Emmy-winning reality show for over ten years.

The two-hour premiere of Survivor 44 was jampacked, full of medical maladies, twists, and a wild elimination. But it all ended on a somber note with a simple title card: "In loving memory of our friend and colleague Keith Sayres." Naturally, it led Survivor fans to wonder who Keith was, and the role he played on the reality juggernaut.



Here's everything you need to know about Survivor producer Keith Sayres.



Who was Keith Sayres?

Keith Sayres was a reality TV producer. His career behind the camera spanned over a decade, working on shows such as Survivor , Married at First Sight , and Little Women: Terra's Little Family .

What role did Keith Sayres play on Survivor ?

Keith started his time on the Emmy-winning reality show back in 2011 as a tape coordinator, logger, and general post-production assistant. But starting in season 25, he became a segment producer, which are usually responsible for creating specific parts of an overall episode. He worked on every episode from seasons 25 through 28, then worked on about half of season 30 and a quarter of season 34. He returned back in a full capacity as a story producer for season 36, Ghost Island , his final season with the show.

When did Keith Sayres die?

Keith Sayres' death was reported on February 1, 2023.

How did Keith Sayres die?

It is unknown how Keith Sayres died at this time.

How has the Survivor community responded to Keith Sayres' death?

As mentioned before, the show acknowledged Keith's legacy with a dedication to him at the end of their premiere. But upon news of his death, various alumni from the series chimed in on social media.



"JUST saw this on Instagram and my heart is SHATTERED," tweeted Ghost Island winner and two-time player Wendell Holland . "Keith was the Ghost Island producer that I got to meet on my way to my lonely night at GI, who, coincidentally went to Howard with my big sis. I have so much to say about big bro. Love and miss you."

"I remember Keith well from our pregame," replied Survivor 41 castaway Evvie Jagoda under the tweet. "He had such a fun spirit - he felt like a friend in the phase where we couldn’t talk to anyone. So sad to hear about this." David vs. Goliath fan favorite Davie Rickenbacker also replied with a photo of him, Keith, and Wendall from the afterparty of his season.



"Keith Sayres was one of the brightest lights during my time on Survivor," tweeted Ghost Island castaway Kellyn Bechtold . "He conducted my confessionals while on Ghost Island all alone. We laughed and laughed and he made me feel loved instead of lonely. His smile was majestic. May he rest in peace "

Is there a way to donate to Keith Sayres' family?

Yes! There is currently a memorial fund GoFundMe to help give to Keith's family . At the time of this article's publishing, it is already up to almost $48,000.



