The St. Louis Blues have acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round draft pick in 2025.

He was part of the 2021 trade that sent Anthony Mantha from Detroit to the Washington Capitals . Vrana had two 20-goal seasons in Washington but hasn't come close to matching that production in Detroit.

He entered the player assistance program in October and was released from it in December.