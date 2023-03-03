Open in App
Kernersville, NC
FOX8 News

A sweet tradition at First Presbyterian Church in Kernersville

By Shannon Smith,

4 days ago

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — This time of year, a local church becomes a chocolate factory.

First Presbyterian Church started its Easter Egg Ministry in 1991 to help pay off the mortgage on their new Fellowship Hall. The chocolate-covered eggs quickly became popular with the local community.

This year, church members and volunteers will mix, hand roll, dip and wrap 60-thousand eggs. They come in two flavors, peanut butter and coconut.

How the North Carolina Zoo is introducing their lions

The church sells them for a dollar a piece and the proceeds support church programs as well as fund a variety of community programs.

The Egg Ministry’s given away hundreds of thousands of dollars over the decades, but church members save they have received so much in return too.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith shows us why.

