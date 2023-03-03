Open in App
Sporting News

Travis Kelce on 'Saturday Night Live': Here are all the athletes who hosted SNL and their best sketches

By Dan Treacy,

4 days ago

By the numbers, it's a privilege for an athlete to host NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Only 33 have had the honor since 1977, when Vikings QB Fran Tarkenton hosted the 13th episode of season two.

The show is still running 46 years later, but athletes have had a difficult time getting onto the stage. The most recent was J.J. Watt in February 2020, and the only others since 2010 are Eli Manning, Ronda Rousey, and John Cena.

On Saturday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will join the club. Like Tom Brady and the Manning brothers already have this century, Kelce will host "SNL" just a few weeks after winning the Super Bowl.

The future Hall of Famer not only has the necessary star power on the field but also the fiery personality to be an entertaining host.

MORE: Travis Kelce SNL promo: Chiefs TE shows acting chops in 'Indiana Jones'-inspired skit

If Kelce's "Saturday Night Live" episode goes anything like his postgame interviews in the playoffs or his speech at the Chiefs' victory parade in February, it promises to be a fun one.

List of athletes to host 'SNL'

Athlete Episode Air date Sport
Fran Tarkenton Season 2, Episode 13 Jan. 29, 1977 Football
O.J. Simpson Season 3, Episode 12 Feb. 25, 1978 Football
Bill Russell Season 5, Episode 3 Nov. 3, 1979 Basketball
John Madden Season 7, Episode 10 Jan. 30, 1982 Football
Bob Uecker Season 10, Episode 2 Oct. 13, 1984 Baseball
Alex Karras Season 10, Episode 12 Feb. 2, 1985 Football
Hulk Hogan Season 10, Episode 15 March 30, 1985 Pro wrestling
Marvin Hagler Season 11, Episode 17 May 17, 1986 Boxer
Billy Martin Season 11, Episode 18 May 24, 1986 Baseball
Joe Montana Season 12, Episode 9 Jan. 24, 1987 Football
Walter Payton Season 12, Episode 9 Jan 24. 1987 Football
Carl Weathers Season 13, Episode 10 Jan. 13, 1988 Football
Wayne Gretzky Season 14, Episode 19 May 13, 1989 Hockey
Chris Evert Season 15, Episode 5 Nov. 11, 1989 Tennis
Michael Jordan Season 17, Episode 1 Sept. 28, 1991 Basketball
Charles Barkley* Season 19, Episode 1 Sept. 25, 1993 Basketball
Nancy Kerrigan Season 19, Episode 15 March 12, 1994 Figure skating
George Foreman Season 20, Episode 9 Dec. 17, 1994 Boxing
Deion Sanders Season 20, Episode 13 Feb. 18, 1995 Football/baseball
Dwayne Johnson** Season 25, Episode 15 March 18, 2000 Pro wrestling
Derek Jeter Season 27, Episode 11 Dec. 1, 2001 Baseball
Jonny Moseley Season 27, Episode 13 March 3, 2002 Olympic skiing
Jeff Gordon Season 28, Episode 9 Jan. 11, 2003 NASCAR
Andy Roddick Season 29, Episode 5 Nov. 8, 2003 Tennis
Tom Brady Season 30, Episode 17 April 16, 2005 Football
Lance Armstrong Season 31, Episode 4 Oct. 29, 2005 Cycling
Peyton Manning Season 32, Episode 16 March 24, 2007 Football
LeBron James Season 33, Episode 1 Sept. 29, 2007 Basketball
Michael Phelps Season 34, Episode 1 Sept. 13. 2008 Swimming
Eli Manning Season 37, Episode 11 May 5, 2012 Football
Ronda Rousey Season 41, Episode 11 Jan. 23, 2016 Pro wrestling
John Cena Season 42, Episode 9 Dec. 10, 2016 Pro wrestling
J.J. Watt Season 45, Episode 12 Feb. 1, 2020 Football
Travis Kelce Season 48, Episode 14 Mar. 4, 2023 Football

*Barkley would host three more episodes.

**The Rock would host four more episodes.

Best 'SNL' athlete sketches

Will Kelce find his way into a hilarious "Saturday Night Live" sketch this week? He has the personality to make it happen.

Here's a look at some of the best "SNL" sketches by athletes over the years.

Peyton Manning: United Way

Joe Montana and Walter Payton: Church Talk

Derek Jeter: Yankee wives

Eli Manning: Embarrassing text

Michael Jordan: Daily Affirmation

Tom Brady: Touchdown at the Carnival

