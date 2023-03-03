Open in App
Columbus, OH
The Comeback

C.J. Stroud reveals major regret about Ohio State career

By Kevin Harrish,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hY76Y_0l6VcZ7d00

Over the past two seasons, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has emerged as one of the most talented and dominant passers in the country. But even though he regularly made impressive plays with his arm, he rarely did so with his legs. And as he prepares for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, he admits that he regrets not running the ball more.

During his press conference on Friday morning, C.J. Stroud revealed that he did not run the ball as much as he could have at Ohio State.

“C.J. Stroud acknowledges he didn’t run the ball as much as he could have at Ohio State and regrets that he didn’t run more. But he thinks NFL teams will see he is capable of doing so,” Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors said in a tweet on Friday morning.

Throughout his entire career, Stroud had just 108 yards rushing on 47 carries – most of which were technically sacks.

However, Stroud did show that he was capable of making plays with his legs. The first carry of his Ohio State career was a 48-yard touchdown run back in 2020. And during an excessively windy game against Northwestern this season, he carried the ball six times for 79 yards.

But it’s safe to say Buckeye fans wish he would have done that more.

[ Dan Hope ]

The post C.J. Stroud reveals major regret about Ohio State career appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

