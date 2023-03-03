Open in App
Morristown, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Friday Evening Forecast; Rain, Snow and Sleet Return to the Morristown Area

By TAPinto Staff,

4 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Another round of rain, sleet and snow may be hitting our area Friday evening. According to the National Weather Service, rain and snow will begin before 9pm and then rain and sleet before turning to all rain.

The weather authority said chance of precipitation is 100% but they said "no snow or sleet accumulations".

Saturday's forecast will see rain, mainly before 2pm and then cloudy with a high temperature of 44 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49.

Read more: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; March 3 - March 5

Read more: GoFundMe Started to Help Morristown Math Teacher Who Passed Away Suddenly

Read more: St. Patrick's Day Parade Guide for New Jersey

Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown

Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCSjw_0l6VcK7y00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Batter up – Owens Park on Deck for Nutley Township Improvements
Nutley, NJ3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spring Forward This Weekend: Don't Forget to Turn Your Clocks Ahead 1 Hour Before Going to Bed on Saturday
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Edison Heating and Cooling: The Benefits of Routine Maintenance
Edison, NJ12 hours ago
Food Distribution for Any Morristown Resident in Need; March 9 and 10
Morristown, NJ12 hours ago
Little Falls Library Collaborates with Local Businesses for Fairy Door Scavenger Hunt and Story Time Event
Little Falls, NJ22 hours ago
Open Public Meeting: Township Will Unveil Initial Designs and Recommended Improvements for Collinsville Playground and Tucker Field
Morristown, NJ10 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 7
Kenilworth, NJ13 hours ago
Food Bank of So. Jersey Holding Bordentown Food Pantry on Thursday
Bordentown, NJ21 hours ago
Madison Planning Board to Hold Meeting Tonight; March 7
Madison, NJ10 hours ago
Restaurant Week in Princeton: Special Menus Along with Some Special Prices, Too
Princeton, NJ1 day ago
Roselle Park Announces The Return of NJ MVC Mobile “Agency-on-Wheels” Events
Roselle Park, NJ1 day ago
Delayed Opening Called for Warren Schools
Warren, NJ15 hours ago
Somerville History Roundtable Explores 19th-Century Raritan Power Canal
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
School Bus Sideswipes Vehicle in Berkeley Heights Tuesday Morning
Berkeley Heights, NJ13 hours ago
Twin Kicks Karate in Kenilworth to Hold Buddy Day
Kenilworth, NJ4 hours ago
Livingston's Big L Club to Host 2023 Duffy Casino Night Fundraiser on March 24
Livingston, NJ20 hours ago
Kenilworth's Fearvana Yoga to Hold Patagonia Retreat Information Session
Kenilworth, NJ13 hours ago
Over 4,000 Attendees Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Millburn Short Hills Chinese Association's Street Festival
Millburn, NJ19 hours ago
Looking for Volunteers, Denville Fire Department Hits Social Media
Denville, NJ1 day ago
'Quality Pizza' Coming to Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ7 hours ago
Florham Park Police Chief Issues Notice to Residents
Florham Park, NJ9 hours ago
Senior Freeze Program Booklets Sent to Summit Homeowners
Summit, NJ20 hours ago
Roxbury Honors Cheer Team That Rose to No. 9 in USA
Roxbury Township, NJ10 hours ago
Abraham Lincoln School 14 Celebrates Read Across America
Elizabeth, NJ4 hours ago
Police Searching for Missing Toms River Boy Last Seen in Burlington County
Toms River, NJ21 hours ago
'LepreCon' Bar Crawl Subdued Compared to Years Past, Officials Confirm
Hoboken, NJ7 hours ago
Hunterdon Central Students Perform 'Cinderella'
Flemington, NJ1 day ago
Fire Breaks Out at The Brownstone; Accidental Butter Overflow Causes Damage
Paterson, NJ22 hours ago
Long Branch Complete Streets Plan: Share Your Opinions with the City
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy