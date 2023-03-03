Friday Evening Forecast; Rain, Snow and Sleet Return to the Morristown Area

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Another round of rain, sleet and snow may be hitting our area Friday evening. According to the National Weather Service, rain and snow will begin before 9pm and then rain and sleet before turning to all rain.

The weather authority said chance of precipitation is 100% but they said "no snow or sleet accumulations".

Saturday's forecast will see rain, mainly before 2pm and then cloudy with a high temperature of 44 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49.

