Long Island man assaults police while fleeing car crash: NCPD

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man allegedly assaulted two Nassau County police officers while fleeing a Plainview car crash that left another two people injured, authorities said.

Terrance Clifford, 32, was driving north on Manetto Hill Road around 7:35 a.m. Thursday when his 2016 Toyota collided with a 2018 Mazda at the intersection of Old Country Road, officials said.

The impact of the initial collision propelled the Mazda into 2021 Dodge, police said.

Clifford, of Woodbury, allegedly fled on foot along Washington Avenue, according to authorities.

When police caught up with him a short time later, Clifford allegedly resisted, injuring two officers before he was finally placed under arrest, officials said.

Clifford and the two officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The drivers of the Mazda and the Ram, a 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, respectively, suffered minor injuries, but declined to go to the hospital, authorities said.

Clifford faces charges of assault, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an incident, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was set to be arraigned Friday in Hempstead.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.