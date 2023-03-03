Open in App
Amherst, NY
News 4 Buffalo

How you can help plow drivers during bad weather

By Evan Anstey,

4 days ago
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — How is the Town of Amherst preparing for Friday evening’s weather?

Even after two major snowstorms, Amherst Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey says there’s still some gas in the tank. He joined us Friday morning to talk about the town’s plan to prep and react to the potential of freezing rain and snow.

In the meantime, drivers can play a part in helping the roads stay safe. The Town of Amherst has a parking ban until the end of March that goes from 1-7 a.m. But beyond that, Lucey says drivers can help by avoiding parking in the street at other times, too, to make way for plows.

A winter weather advisory will take effect in Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and northern Erie counties at 5 p.m., while it’s set to begin at 3 p.m. for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties. All advisories are set to end Saturday at 10 a.m.

WEATHER | See the latest 4Warn Forecast here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

