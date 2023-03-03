QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson had formal interviews with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the top quarterbacks at the NFL scouting combine, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson, had formal interviews with the Falcons.

“I met with the head coach, the (offensive coordinator) and I got to meet the general manager,” Stroud said Friday. “It went very, very well. Had a great interview with them. They were real fiery in there.

“They were kind of like big kids. They were kind of cool, but at the same time asking really good questions and being very honest. I appreciated that. I felt it went really, really well.”

Stroud, who is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, passed for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions over three seasons with the Buckeyes.

“One thing about me is that I’m a ball-placement specialist,” Stroud said. “I love to be very accurate. I don’t want my receivers to have to do really anything to catch the ball. I think I’ve showed that … on film.”

Richardson, who’s 6-4 and 231 pounds, also shared some details of his interview with the Falcons.

“That was actually a great interview,” Richardson said. “They asked me how fast I was going to run in the 40 (yard dash) and they asked me if I was faster than (Falcons tight end) Kyle (Pitts). I had to brag on myself a little bit and told them that I’m definitely faster.

“If Kyle sees this, I’m sorry. I just had to (bet on) myself. But that was a great interview.”

Richardson passed for 3,105 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Gators.

The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft and likely would have to trade up to get Stroud. Richardson is projected to be available when they select.

