Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Future of farming: Why one Austin-area farm is growing crops in the air

By Eric Henrikson,

4 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXAN) – Vermillion Farms is taking an unusual approach to farming. Instead of planting their crops in the ground, they’re growing them in the air.

“As many times as I have explained this system to as many people, every single person that walks in this door, that is the exact response,” said owner Will Vermillion, after we gasped upon entering the greenhouse on the mostly empty plot of land.

Inside the 4,300 square-foot greenhouse, rows and rows of towers stretch into the sky. Each tower, covered in lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. “Welcome to the starships pantry.”

Vermillion said that growing the way he does, he can produce ten times the amount of produce he could in the same size space.

“Hydroponic, aquaponic farms, they exist on a plane within the greenhouse. We’re volume, we’re 3d growing,” Vermillion said.

Finding the future of farming

Fifteen years ago, Vermillion was working in sales. He had no experience as a farmer, only ever owning a garden. He did some research and stumbled on aeroponics, a system similar to hydroponics, that doesn’t use soil.

“During that whole 15 years, I knew that this is what I was going to do. I knew that if I did that, and did that well and made a butt ton of money that I could find this one day.”

He roped his entire family in, much needed after the birth of his daughter. His brother, stepdad, mom and wife all work at the farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BD4vc_0l6VY2g700
Will Vermillion looks over his crop. It took 15 years to get the greenhouse built. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

Last July, he sold his first crop at a Central Texas farmer’s market. Today, he sells in several each week, as well as to a grocery store in Taylor, TX and a restaurant in downtown Austin. “We actually grow cherry tomatoes and pickled cucumbers specifically for them,” Vermillion said.

How does aeroponics work?

“It’s similar to hydroponics only instead of the root system actually growing in the water. It grows in air.”

First, seeds are planted in a little green cube located in a tray on one end of the room. Once the seed matures a little and starts to sprout, this green cube is moved to a slot in one of the towers.

Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’

Each tower holds 25 gallons of water. “It gets piped up to the top and then rains back down on the roots. And so that system will turn on for three minutes, off for twelve. So that it actually gives the roots a chance to sort of dry out in between each watering.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A38aN_0l6VY2g700
Vermillion Farms grows a variety of produce on these towers. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

Vermillion removed a plant to show us white roots. He said he didn’t know roots were that color, since they usually appear brown. He said this is a result of the surrounding soil and not the actual color of the roots.

Not only does raining the plants with water reduce the chance of root rot, which can occur when roots just sit in water, Vermillion said it also allows the roots to absorb more oxygen. Minerals usually found in soil are ground up and mixed with the water.

“They grow better, faster, healthier, and the whole, the whole shebang,” Vermillion said.

The farm is able grow a new crop every week, since he plants each tower at a different time. Vermillion said this has allowed him to learn a lot in a short period of time.

Sustainable farming in the sky

Vermillion’s greenhouse is built to be sustainable. Rain water is collected in a giant tank outside. Special roofing material reduces UV light in the building. Bees fly around the greenhouse helping with pollination.

The farm even uses compostable bags made from plants when they sell their produce. Vermillion wants to add upgrades for carbon capture.

Farming enters the drone revolution; led by former University of Texas students

Aeroponics also uses less water. “ 95%, less water , no herbicides, no pesticides, no fungicides, I take no sides, but the plant side.”

Aeroponics has been cited a possible solution for farming in drought stricken areas. With Texas facing a future where droughts are more frequent and more extreme , Vermillion said his crops can withstand several weeks without rain. Each tower holds 25-gallons of water and a massive tank outside could also help.

Vermillion’s eventual goal is to build additional greenhouses on his property and then expand. “I want to buy another property over on the northwest side, Austin, do it again. Go south, do it again. Go southeast do it again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ep28W_0l6VY2g700
Vermillion Farms uses aeroponics to grow their crop instead of traditional farming methods. (Credit: Eric Henrikson/KXAN)

His hope is that each greenhouse can not only provide food, but also help with climate change.

“That’s my hope is that I can put these things all over and start to really suck the CO2 out of the out of the atmosphere, but gotta get this one working first.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Alligator returned to Central Texas zoo 20 years after volunteer allegedly stole it as an egg
New Braunfels, TX10 hours ago
Bluebonnets are blooming earlier in Central Texas this year — here’s why
Kyle, TX1 day ago
Largest indoor rock climbing gym in the Southwest opens in Austin
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delicious Tamales serves fresh, authentic tamales in new Parmer Lane location
Austin, TX1 day ago
Number of homes costing more than $1 million in US, Austin dropping
Austin, TX2 hours ago
A Zillow analysis ranks Austin as the most ‘pet-friendly’ city in the U.S.
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Former Austin post office flipped into grocery store, restaurant and bookstore
Austin, TX12 hours ago
Butler Shores exercise equipment upgrade near completion
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Spring forecast: Will our wet season fix the drought?
Austin, TX2 days ago
City of Austin now has an ice storm debris zone lookup map
Austin, TX22 hours ago
City of Austin plans search for new city manager
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Soup cans can waive some UT parking fines
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin Under 40 Awards to raise funds for summer camps, future women leaders
Austin, TX1 day ago
Remains of Austin woman's father identified in Colorado 50 years later
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Leander ISD parents ask district to hold off on plan that would reduce number of schools
Leander, TX1 hour ago
City staff: Lifeguard hiring going well, all pools expected to open this summer
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas pet alligator shocks Game Wardens during investigation
Austin, TX2 days ago
TxDOT, UT Austin students bringing anti-drunk driving display to 6th Street
Austin, TX1 day ago
Spring is getting warmer, arriving earlier
Austin, TX3 days ago
Spring things to do in and around Austin
Austin, TX3 days ago
How to get to, from South by Southwest for 2023 festival
Austin, TX5 hours ago
Here’s how the Austin Fire Department trains to handle water rescues
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Police tag dozens of abandoned cars in east Austin neighborhood
Austin, TX1 hour ago
ABJ: Costco reveals possible opening timeframe for first Georgetown store
Georgetown, TX2 days ago
‘Over and over again’: Gravel train derailment in Manor raises safety concerns
Manor, TX1 day ago
Cold cuts anyone? This Austin shop has the best sub sandwich in Texas, report says
Austin, TX4 days ago
Austin Police find body in Lady Bird Lake
Austin, TX2 days ago
Several lane closures along I-35 this week for maintenance, road work
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Safety concerns after residents say people experiencing homelessness started fire off South Congress
Austin, TX21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy