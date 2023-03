LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Is About to Drop

With their Middle-earth Rivendell set, LEGO is delivering a massive, tentpole offering that brings Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings in line with their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections. The LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell is a stunning set that includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. That is good enough to take spot #7 in the 10 biggest LEGO sets of all-time, sandwiched between the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT (6,785 pieces) and the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020 pieces). If you're willing to spend $500 own it, your f irst chance is happening this Sunday, March 5th (LEGO VIPs) . Everything you need to know can be found below.

The LEGO LOTR Rivendell set is based on the iconic Peter Jackson films and, naturally, it is loaded with Easter eggs for fans. These details are spread across three sections that include The Council Ring, Frodo's Bedroom, and Elrond's Study in section 1, an Elven tower in section 2, and a Gazebo, river and bridge in section 3.

The collection of 15 minifigures includes all nine members of the Fellowship; Gandalf the Grey, all four hobbits (Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck and Peregrin "Pippin" Took), Legolas, Gimli, Boromir and Aragorn. They are joined by minifigures of Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, and additional elves and a dwarf (Gloin). The minifigures even have detachable legs, so you can seat them around the table to recreate the Council of Elrond scene.

The ability to recreate scenes from the LOTR films was a major focus for LEGO, and with the sheer amount of stuff that's packed into this set, you'll be able to display it in countless ways. LEGO Design Master, Mike Psaiki had the following to say about the design:

"We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long-time - but a great LEGO The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to! It was important to us that we created something really special in this recreation of Rivendell. We aimed to add as much detail as possible and create an engaging experience throughout the build to delight fans recreating scenes or proudly displaying Elrond's home. We are really pleased with the final design and how we have brought Rivendell to life in brick form."

The LEGO Icons (10316) The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set will be available to order here at the LEGO website for $499.99 starting at 9pm PST / 12am EST March 4th / 5th for VIPs ( free to join) and the general public at 12am EST on March 8th . VIPs that order the set between March 5th and 7th will also receive the 40630 Frodo & Gollum set as a free gift. Note that the VIP allotment will likely sell out especially fast, so be ready and waiting at launch time. You can take a closer look at the LOTR Rivendell LEGO set in the gallery below.

