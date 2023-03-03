Open in App
Lino Lakes inmate arrested in Minneapolis after brief escape

By Tommy Wiita,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTlg1_0l6VVvsW00

An arrest was made Thursday.

An inmate who escaped from MCF-Lino Lakes Monday has been arrested.

Gerald Downs , 44, was arrested without incident on Thursday near N. 23rd Ave. and N. 3rd St. in Minneapolis by the Minnesota Department of Corrections' Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Downs allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet while out on a community work project in Blaine. He left a worksite to a waiting vehicle.

Downs is now being held at MCF-Stillwater.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in 2017 for possession of more than 11 grams of methamphetamine, with charging documents from the incident describing him as "a career criminal with at least 23 prior felony convictions."

In 2019 he was arrested again and convicted for possession of more than 56 grams of meth. He was sentenced to 52 months in prison in 2021, which followed a 71-month sentence in 2020.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Downs could face new charges for his escape from custody. In addition, anyone who knowingly helped Downs with his escape while having a fugitive status also could face charges.

