KTNV 13 Action News

NLVPD: Driver shot and killed after 'reaching for gun' during traffic stop

By KTNV Staff,

4 days ago
A driver was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police in the early hours of Friday morning after he reached for a gun during a traffic stop.

Initial reports say that NLVPD officers conducted the traffic stop in the area of West La Madres Way and Allen Lane around 1 a.m.

Police say the suspect reached for a firearm as one of the officers questioned the driver, which caused the two officers to react and discharge their firearms and ultimately, resulted in the death of the driver.

The name of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.

This is the 1st officer-involved shooting of 2023 by NLVPD. Per department policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 72 hours.

