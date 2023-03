wtvbam.com

Bronson Clerk/Treasurer Karen Smith retiring in May after serving for 40 years, opening posted by the city By Jim Measel, 4 days ago

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson City Clerk/Treasurer Karen Smith plans to retire in a couple of months after serving the city for almost 40 years. ...