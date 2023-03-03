Open in App
Fredericksburg, VA
See more from this location?
fox5dc.com

2 men steal credit cards, crash into State Trooper in jail parking lot after pursuit through Stafford County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team,

4 days ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Two men face multiple charges in Stafford County after breaking into vehicles and stealing credit cards, leading police...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Woman killed in Virginia house fire; no smoke detectors found inside: officials
Dale City, VA1 day ago
Fairfax Co. mother to use insanity defense for 2018 shooting deaths of 2 daughters
Mclean, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver crashes into police cruiser and charged with DUI in Old Town
Alexandria, VA9 hours ago
Suspects Attempt To Elude Officers In Charles County, Over 3 Pounds Of Marijuana And Gun Recovered
Waldorf, MD9 hours ago
Officers Recover Gun And Over $4,000 Worth Of Ecstacy During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
Waldorf, MD14 hours ago
Police searching for suspects on ATV, dirt bikes involved in shooting on Ritchie Highway
Glen Burnie, MD10 hours ago
18-year-old passenger killed, driver hospitalized after crash in Prince George’s County
Upper Marlboro, MD10 hours ago
Officer shoots dog after bitten during welfare check in Suitland: police
Suitland, MD13 hours ago
DEVELOPING: One person pulled from overturned car in Herndon crash
Herndon, VA23 hours ago
Update: Fairfax County police seeking information on missing Merrifield 12-year-old
Merrifield, VA1 day ago
Man Shot, Killed By Family Member During Domestic Incident In Prince William County: Police
Woodbridge, VA1 day ago
Employee shot while working at Prince William Co. restaurant
Woodbridge, VA1 day ago
Crime Insider: Man shot outside Richmond McDonald's dies in drive-thru lane
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Deadly crash investigation in Prince George’s County
Upper Marlboro, MD10 hours ago
Fredericksburg man arrested for robbery at Locust Grove Walmart
Locust Grove, VA3 days ago
Police Investigate Armed Car Jacking That Occurred Saturday Morning
Takoma Park, MD2 days ago
Suspects arrested in Stafford Co. after leading police on a chase ending in a crash in the jail parking lot
Fredericksburg, VA4 days ago
One Dead After Shooting Sunday Night
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
Man seen with gun at Annapolis Mall; police searching for suspect
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision In Waldorf
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
D.C. police seeking suspect wanted for weekend armed robbery
Washington, DC1 day ago
Missing teen from North Carolina believed to be in Loudoun County
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Man charged with robberies of Girl Scouts, delivery driver in Rockville
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Woman hit with bat outside &pizza on U Street in DC: police
Washington, DC1 day ago
Driver crashes into parked car in DC's Mount Vernon Square
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Ashland woman dies in crash
Ashland, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy