Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Public Library Hires First Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

By Mark Oprea,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdRWU_0l6VM7NY00
Cleveland Public Library's Main branch.

In the midst of its literacy-challenge drive Cleveland Reads, the Cleveland Public Library named Ashley Boyd its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The hiring comes in tandem with another hire, Tiffany Graham as art director. It also comes with a test for Clevelanders to read one million books or for one million minutes. As of Thursday,
according to a counter on the project's website , 9,545 Clevelanders have read 42,365 books, tallying 438,231 minutes to boot.

“It is a privilege and honor to join such a storied institution,” Boyd said in a statement provided to Scene. “I look forward to continuing Cleveland Public Library’s mission to be a place where everyone belongs, and cultures are celebrated.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Dbvl_0l6VM7NY00


Before her hire at the library, Boyd was a DEI administrator of the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which she worked for 18 years, garnering roles in crisis intervention and habilitation management, according to her LinkedIn profile . She has a Master's degree in public administration from Cleveland State, along with a Diversity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell.

Boyd's onboarding appears to come at the tail end of the library's three-year effort to ramp up inclusion efforts among its workforce and at its 27 branches across Cleveland.

One aim is to "develop and implement programs and services that incorporate the differences that make us a community," a 2020 document on CPL's website details , "ensuring fair and equitable treatment with access to appropriate resources and opportunities."


Though it's unclear how Boyd will work with Cleveland Reads or its underlying get-your-face-in-a-book mission, it's apparent that the Cleveland Public Library as a whole is ramping up efforts to address the city's deep gap in illiteracy rates.

In 2018, Seeds of Literacy, a one-on-one tutoring agency headquartered in Clark-Fulton, released an updated survey of Cleveland's illiteracy counts as extrapolated from U.S. Census demographic data. It found that, on average, 66 percent of Clevelanders were "functionally illiterate" —which the organization defines as "having math, reading, or language skills below a fourth grade level."

The resulting data map was staggering: several of Cleveland's majority-Black East Side had illiteracy rates
as high as 97 percent . (That compares to a rate that tops off at 25 percent on the edges of the county.) It's a data point Seeds of Literacy defined succinctly as "sad but true."

"My expectation would be that someone who's focused on DEI would be focused on equitable access to library resources, especially for those who are underserved," said Carmine Stewart, Seeds of Literacy's vice president of programming.

Although Stewart couldn't confirm whether the 2018 data has held true in a post-pandemic Cleveland, she stressed the importance of keeping literacy programming well-funded and in the public eye.

This July, Stewart said Seeds of Literacy will be capping off an initiative to aid persons struggling with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, comprehend stiff and technical medical language. Seeds is partnering with Case Western to design packaging that is clearer for those at an "eighth grade level."


"If a student is looking for information on diabetes, it's probably not going to be written above their reading level," Stewart said.

Boyd's hire comes nearly a month after the library's former inclusion and leadership head, Twyla Turner, filed a lawsuit against the CPL for claims of racial discrimination, Cleveland.com reported.

The suit claimed that CPL CEO Felton Thomas and Community Engagement Director Aaron Mason warned Turner, who is Black, to “watch out” for another employee. That employee, court documents stated,  “did not support diversity, equity and inclusion."

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Cleveland City Hall Is Searching for a Media Refresh and Overhaul
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Five Cleveland school board positions are open: Here’s how you can apply
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Council wants more community benefits from Cleveland construction projects
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Welcoming AKA Sorority to Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Euclid Beach mobile homeowners start petition hoping to stop from having to move
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Small tax break for most Ohioans translates to big cuts for local government services: The Wake Up for Monday, March 6, 2023
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Senwell Arranges Sale of Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Ohio
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cleveland proposes 12-hour shifts for officers; police union strikes it down
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Lifeline launches ‘Helping Hands for Seniors’ program
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Richmond Heights retiring police Chief Wetzel holds transition meeting with incoming interim chief Calvin Williams
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
New retail, housing opportunities for East Cleveland, multi-million dollar project
East Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne steps up monitoring of MetroHealth in wake of bonus controversy
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Debate brewing at Cleveland City Hall over future of community development
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Second Ohio Exclusive Barber Salon for Him and Her opens with festivities in Elyria
Elyria, OH2 days ago
Parent of Harvey Rice School in Cleveland Says Son is Bullied Daily: School Leaders Refuse to Help - Next Stop the Mayor
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Logic Headed to Akron Civic Theatre in May
Akron, OH9 hours ago
Charter House to open in former Bistro 185 site
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
New businesses slated to open this year in Eastlake
Eastlake, OH1 day ago
Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Today Through March 18
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Mayor Justin Bibb's proposed $1.9 billion budget gets preliminary approval by Cleveland City Council
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
Lorain native Bryan ‘Petey’ Wooten accepts Living Angel award during Life Savers Ball
Lorain, OH2 days ago
Cleveland's REI Workers Vote 'Overwhelmingly' To Unionize
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Police: Missing teenager last seen at home in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Quebec company to invest $1.6 million to open casket plant in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
4 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Norfolk Southern employee killed in CLE train crash
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
LeBron James Family Foundation to open new community space in Akron
Akron, OH5 days ago
Middleburg Heights gifts land to Cleveland Metroparks for future trailhead
Middleburg Heights, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy