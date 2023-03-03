Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

Franco Harris statue moves to landside terminal at Pittsburgh airport

By Joe Napsha,

4 days ago
The life-size figure of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris — with the iconic pose of him catching the football just above his shoes for the Immaculate Reception on Dec. 23, 1972 — has a new home at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

And the best part: You no longer need to pass through security to see it.

Airport officials said that since Harris’ death Dec. 20, they have been flooded with requests by visitors looking to get past Transportation Security Administration checkpoints without buying a plane ticket so they could pay their respects to a key player in the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s that won four Super Bowls.

So airport officials decided to move the figure of Harris — along with the statues of George Washington and legendary journalist Nellie Bly — to the airport’s landside terminal. The move happened Tuesday. Now visitors can see them with or without a ticket.

The airport staff created a space for the figures behind the information desk near the primary TSA checkpoint in the landside terminal, according to the airport’s Blue Sky News.

Airport officials said they could not move Harris’ statue without his two companions — Washington and Bly.

“Franco Harris was a man of the people, and we wanted to give fans access to him regardless of whether they’re traveling or not,” said Keny Marshall, arts and culture manager at the airport. “He represents so many of the best parts of Pittsburgh, and now his statue is doing that in a much more prominent position.”

The figures are on loan to the airport from the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The Harris statue was placed in the airport almost 20 years ago and was refurbished in 2019.

Blue Sky News noted that Harris’ figure became a beacon of sorts for Pittsburghers and Steelers fans who “know they’re home” when they see Harris’ catch.

Harris died just days before the Steelers were to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the play that led to the Steelers’ 13-7 playoff victory against the Oakland Raiders.

