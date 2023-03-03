Police identify man hit by car in Glenville

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The victim hit by a car in Glenville early Wednesday morning has been identified. Police say Korey J. Lavistcount, 21, was hit by a car just before 3 a.m. on State Route 5.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a few hours later. A spokesperson for Glenville Police said he was homeless and had family in New York City.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The driver of the car is cooperating, police said.

