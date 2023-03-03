Open in App
Glenville, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Police identify man hit by car in Glenville

By Harrison Gereau,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cOJC_0l6VLcQV00

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The victim hit by a car in Glenville early Wednesday morning has been identified. Police say Korey J. Lavistcount, 21, was hit by a car just before 3 a.m. on State Route 5.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

He was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a few hours later. A spokesperson for Glenville Police said he was homeless and had family in New York City.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The driver of the car is cooperating, police said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Police Say New York Man Rammed Victim’s Vehicle off Road
Cambridge, NY11 hours ago
Group hoping to restore New Lebanon train depot
New Lebanon, NY3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYSP: Cambridge man intentionally hits car with kids inside
Cambridge, NY12 hours ago
Gilboa man arrested in Schoharie car crash
Schoharie, NY9 hours ago
Police: Albany man dies after fall at Empire State Plaza
Albany, NY4 hours ago
Queensbury man arrested after Luzerne Road crash
Queensbury, NY9 hours ago
NYSP: Wrong-way driver on I-90 almost hits police car
Greenville, NY5 hours ago
NYSP: Suspect stole multiple firearms from residence
Saint Johnsville, NY7 hours ago
Albany man charged in 2019 bank robbery
Albany, NY1 hour ago
Man Dies In Fall From Pedestrian Bridge At Empire State Plaza
Albany, NY1 day ago
Attorney General’s OSI investigates car crash involving Troy police
Troy, NY5 hours ago
One airlifted to hospital after Schoharie car crash
Schoharie, NY1 day ago
One hospitalized in Quail Street shooting, police investigating
Albany, NY2 days ago
Suspect pleads guilty in fatal Central Avenue crash
Albany, NY1 day ago
WCSO: Drunk driver forces patrol car off the road
Queensbury, NY9 hours ago
NYSP: Greenfield woman arrested after welfare check
Clifton Park, NY5 hours ago
Police investigate break-in at Cravings Bakery & Cafe
Gloversville, NY1 day ago
Cohoes firefighters respond to house fire
Cohoes, NY9 hours ago
Albany shooting leaves teen with face injuries
Albany, NY1 day ago
Washington County man accused of intentionally crashing into car
Cambridge, NY7 hours ago
Glenville man accused of taxidermy fraud
Glenville, NY10 hours ago
Cohoes fire leaves people without home
Cohoes, NY12 hours ago
Police: Greenwich woman charged in incident that seriously injured child in her care
Greenwich, NY1 day ago
Grand jury: Schenectady woman killed boyfriend in self-defense
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Pittsfield PD searching for teen boys
Pittsfield, MA22 hours ago
5 things to know this Tuesday, March 7
Schenectady, NY13 hours ago
Saratoga County man accused of inappropriate contact with child
Colonie, NY7 hours ago
Sidewalk access restored across the Dunn Memorial Bridge
Albany, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy