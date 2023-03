NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Russia-Ukraine War Remapped the World's Energy Supplies, Putting the U.S. at the Top for Years to Come By Patti Domm,CNBC, 4 days ago

By Patti Domm,CNBC, 4 days ago

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. oil and gas sector has boosted exports to the point where the U.S. is at the top of ...