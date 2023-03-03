Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Why Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not run the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com,

4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba called himself “100 percent” recovered from his hamstring injury. But the potential first-round pick will not...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230M deal could end up costing the Ravens Lamar Jackson and shake up AFC North
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Why Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown switched to No. 33, and other spring roster changes
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Browns tender CB Thomas Graham Jr. and DT Ben Stille, both exclusive rights free agents
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Cincinnati would be major benefactors of Lamar Jackson departure: Tuesday’s Bengals morning briefing
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
NBA Insider Reveals Shocking Ja Morant Update
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
What the Ravens franchise tagging Lamar Jackson means for Joe Burrow and the Bengals
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Joe Thomas Pro Football Hall of Fame induction tickets: How to get seats to Canton ceremony
Cleveland, OH10 hours ago
Joe Thomas’ family will present the Browns lineman at HOF enshrinement
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Browns have no plans to trade Nick Chubb; Deshaun Watson’s contract likely to be redone by week’s end: Browns Insider
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL1 day ago
Which Browns running backs will be back this season? Hey, Mary Kay! (video)
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
OHSAA Division I state wrestling preview: What to watch, top matches, predictions
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
Is Lamar Jackson worth all the money and picks it might take to acquire him?
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Should Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks be a Browns target in NFL Draft 2023?
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Cavs, Donovan Mitchell create ‘something out of nothing’ to help ice Celtics’ Grant Williams at the foul line
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Cavs’ Lamar Stevens stays ready, continues to personify team’s core values -- even with a fluctuating role
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
What are biggest takeaways for Bengals from NFL combine? Strictly Stripes Podcast
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes In Rare New Photos While Shopping In Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy