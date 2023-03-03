HBCU Player NFL Scouting Combine Report: Isaiah Land Has Productive Results

Florida A&M's linebacker Isaiah Land had productive results at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

NFL Scouting Combine invited two HBCU football players to participate in the annual event for 2023. Linebacker Isaiah Land of Florida A&M and offensive tackle Mark Evans II of Arkansas-Pine Bluff are in Indianapolis, engaging with NFL scouts and executives for the most important job interviews of their lives.

Land and his position group, defensive ends/edge rushers, were on the first day of measurable events. The Rattler opened the eyes of many when he ran a best time of 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash . His 10-yard split was 1.65 second s, 20-yard shuttle time of 4.56 seconds , and 3-cone drill time of 7.2 seconds . Land leaped 34.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet and 6 inches in the broad jump .

The NFL did not post his bench press results.

Isaiah Land Measurables

Height: 6'3 1/2"

Weight: 236 lbs

Arm: 32 1/2"

Hand: 9 1/4"

NFL Prospect Grades and Rankings

Grade: 5.80 (Backup of Special Teamer)

Combine Rank (Edge): 27th

Combine Rank (Athleticism): 28th

Combine Rank (Production: 28th

College and Hometown

College: Florida A&M

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Recap on Isaiah Land

Land bulked up by 10 pounds before arriving in Indy. His size will be one of the challenges the Buffalo native will have to overcome with scouts. He has a better fit with a team that uses the 3-4 defensive scheme allowing him to be flexible at the edge or drop into coverages.

Keep in mind Land led the FCS in 2022 with 22.5 sacks. He has a nose to attack the quarterback and excellent instincts. At the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, he registered 1.5 sacks in the all-star contest. Can he shed blocks and use power to pressure the signal-callers while combating elite tackles in the NFL?

We shall see.

