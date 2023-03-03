Zephyrhills Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On Pretty Pond Road

Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla – A 43-year-old Zephyrhills man died in a crash around 7:35 pm on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, for unknown reasons, a van was traveling eastbound on Pretty Pond Road in the westbound lanes.

Troopers say the 43-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling westbound on a motorized scooter on Pretty Pond Road.

West of the intersection of Chenken Road, the two vehicles collided nearly head-on.

Transported to an area hospital, the man died from injuries from the crash.

