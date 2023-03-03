Open in App
Zephyrhills, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Zephyrhills Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On Pretty Pond Road

By Local - Liz Shultz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0l6VEAEA00 Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla – A 43-year-old Zephyrhills man died in a crash around 7:35 pm on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, for unknown reasons, a van was traveling eastbound on Pretty Pond Road in the westbound lanes.

Troopers say the 43-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling westbound on a motorized scooter on Pretty Pond Road.

In the news: Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Runaway 16-Year-Old Chloe MacMillan

West of the intersection of Chenken Road, the two vehicles collided nearly head-on.

Transported to an area hospital, the man died from injuries from the crash.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pasco County, FL newsLocal Pasco County, FL
FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into trailer full of vehicle parts on I-75
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Police Seek Witnesses In Tarpon Springs Crash That Claimed The Life Of Pasco County Man
Tarpon Springs, FL11 hours ago
Man injured after hitting power pole on State Road 52 in Pasco County
Hudson, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crash involving overturned semi, pickup truck causes delays along I-75 South in Parrish
Parrish, FL13 hours ago
Unsecured 1-year-old ejected from car, killed in crash on Selmon Expressway: FHP
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Lakeland bicyclist killed after he was struck by vehicle on U.S. 98, police say
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Winter Haven Police Looking For Pickup Truck Involved In Hit-And-Run Crash
Winter Haven, FL6 hours ago
Deadly crash on I-4 East snarls traffic for hours for commuters
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Multiple people injured in Saturday night crash in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
2 killed in separate Lakeland crashes
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Clearwater Dunkin Donuts Employee Charged After Shooting Customer In The Parking Lot
Clearwater, FL12 hours ago
Search underway for man accused of firing shots into air in Bradenton restaurant parking lot
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
‘Daddy’s gonna be ok’: 911 call & body camera video from Clearwater Dunkin’ shooting released
Clearwater, FL5 hours ago
TPD: 2 hurt after crashing into the front porch of a home
Tampa, FL2 days ago
11-Year-Old Talina Story Located Safe
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Suspect in Pinellas Park Truist Bank robbery found dead, police say
Pinellas Park, FL10 hours ago
11-Year-Old Girl Shot In Lakeland, 13-Year-Old On Probation Charged In Shooting Accident
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Villager apprehended after trying to outrun cops in 85 mph chase
Lady Lake, FL1 day ago
Zephyrhills man riding motorized scooter dies after nearly head-on crash
Zephyrhills, FL4 days ago
FHP: 3 dead after crash on US 192 in Kissimmee
Kissimmee, FL3 days ago
Missing 11-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
South Tampa drivers looking for help at busy intersection
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Officials investigating ‘suspicious fire’ in Holiday after 4 townhomes destroyed
Holiday, FL1 day ago
Man dies after being shot inside closed Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages
The Villages, FL8 hours ago
Lakeland man found dead in waters off Key West
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Brooksville shooting suspect had 12 guns ‘staged’ throughout house, Hernando sheriff says
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Four townhomes destroyed in Pasco County fire
Holiday, FL2 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport short-term rental home, deputies say
Davenport, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy