Oneida, Sauquoit Valley boys win volleyball titles

CHITTENANGO - The Sauquoit Valley Indians repeated as Class C champion and Oneida rallied to beat Canastota in Class B Thursday at Section III's winter boys volleyball finals at Chittenango High School.

Sauquoit Valley and Canastota also met lest year and the Indians won 3-0 again this year.

In Class B, Oneida came back from down two games to one against an undefeated defending champion to beat Chittenango in five.

Thursday's winners are scheduled to play regional matches to finish the season Saturday against the champions from Section II.

Class B

Oneida 3, Chittenango 2

The Chittenango's Bears, the No. 1 seed, had not lost since the spring season brought on by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, dealt No. 2 Oneida its only two defeats this season and held a 2-1 lead before Oneida's Indians rallied for a 25-22, 18, 25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12 victory.

The teams played five games in their regular season finale two weeks earlier with Chittenango (17-1) coming back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Oneida (16-2) 13-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-8 for the 36th of the Bears' 37 consecutive victories.

Senior Spencer Ingmire put down 25 kills for the Indians Thursday, three short of his season high in the previous five-game showdown, while Quinn Jennings, Thomas Lacy and Owen Petzoldt combined for 39 more off setter Robert Paul's 66 assists. Ryan Paul kept volleys alive with 22 digs while Oneida recorded 18 blocks as a team, led by Jennings and Quinn with six each.

Trevor Cole led Chittenango with 18 kills while Micah Alpuerto and Landon Parks each had 13, and Cole Thomas was credited with 44 assists and five of the team's 12 blocks.

Chittenango had beaten Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 3-1 in last year's final. The Bears also won their regional match against Ichabod Crane which will be Oneida's opponent this year.

Class C

Sauquoit Valley 3, Canastota 0

For the second season in a row, Section III's Class C volleyball season wrapped up with Sauquoit Valley's Indians sweeping three games from the Canastota Raiders.

The Indians (13-5) had been beaten in five games at Canastota (9-9) Jan. 31. They lost their next match against Class B champion Oneida but have dropped only one game while winning seven consecutive matches since.

The scores Thursday were 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18 with Nick Giuliano passing out 28 assists to Mason Farwell (13 kills) and Sauquoit Valley's other hitters.

Sauquoit Valley, which also won the 2020 sectional title before the pandemic canceled postseason play for 2021, meets Section II Greenville for a regional match Saturday to finish the season. The Indians defeated Coxsackie-Athens in last year's regional.