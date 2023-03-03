Coldwater's Pernia takes 5th at D3 Dive Regionals, punches ticket to State Finals

MASON, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal Swim and Dive team was in action on Thursday night, well specially the dive portion of the Cardinal squad, as freshman Sam Pernia made his way to the MHSAA Dive Regionals at Mason High School as he looked to punch his ticket to the state finals with a big finish.

Pernia did just that, finishing in fifth place overall to book his trip to the Division Three MHSAA State Finals in just his rookie season.

The regional meet is a little different from most meets in that it is an 11-dive format as opposed to five, which didn’t seem to deter Pernia.

Pernia found himself in a battle for fifth place midway through the rotation after dive five, dropping back to sixth place after the round eight break. Pernia stepped up big however over the remaining three dives, finishing strong and with a personal best effort, taking fifth place overall and booking his ticket to the state finals in the process.

Pernia will now advance on to the MHSAA Division Three State Finals to be held at Oakland University on March 9.