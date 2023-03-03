Broome County man guilty in domestic violence case

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, a man pled guilty to felony Aggravated Family Offense.

In July, Benjamin Forestier violated an Order of Protection which prohibited him from having contact with a 32-year-old woman.

Forestier ignored the order and repeatedly sent harassing text messages to the victim.

He had previously been convicted of Criminal Mischief for damaging the property of the same victim in 2021.

He also has a prior felony conviction for Criminal Possession of a Weapon from 2019.

Forestier will spend 1.5 to 3 years in state prison, but no sentencing date has been set.

“Broome County District Attorney Office continues to support and protect the victims of domestic violence. When the Court issues an Order, prohibiting contact with a victim and a defendant intentionally violates that Order, the law will be enforced.” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.

