Burgettstown, PA
Beaver County Times

Dierks Bentley returning to Burgettstown

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times,

4 days ago
BURGETTSTOWN – Dierks Bentley announced a 28-date tour that includes a June 24 stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Fan club presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with Citi card presales starting 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Washington County's concert shed will be stop No. 8 on Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour.

The country star tapped Jordan Davis as direct support with Hailey Whitters the warm-up act.

“With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with .… I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever," Bentley said. "Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing."

